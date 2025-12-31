Mamdani’s Inauguration Will Be a Big Socialist Party, Starring Two Socialist Top Dogs

In P. D. Eastman’s immortal classic Go, Dog, Go, the dogs at one point gather, somewhat improbably, at the top of a tree, where, we are told, there is “a dog party! A big dog party!” Every dog who’s any dog is there: “Big dogs, little dogs, red dogs, blue dogs, yellow dogs, green dogs, black dogs, and white dogs are all at a dog party!” Zohran Mamdani’s looming inauguration as mayor of New York is shaping up to be much like Eastman’s big dog party: socialist top dogs of all sizes and colors will be there, with two of the nation’s biggest leftists in starring roles.

Mamdani’s hyper-extended, excessive inauguration festivities will feature both the nation’s socialist wunderkind, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Swizzle Stick) and our grizzled socialist elder statesman, Bernie Sanders (I-Class Warfare).

The plan is for AOC to give us a few choice words of wisdom to kick off the inauguration festivities. Mamdani himself stated that “for the many New Yorkers who have long felt betrayed by a broken status quo, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez embodies a new kind of politics that puts working people at the heart of it. I’ve been so proud to count her as a partner across the many stages of our people-powered movement — from the primary campaign to our Forest Hills rally in October to the very first day of the transition — and I’m honored that she’ll be a part of our historic City Hall inauguration.”

It’s clear: the man does not intend his mayoral tenure to be a one-off. He is trying to be at the center of a new movement that will eventually bring big-government socialism to the entire nation. That is all the more clear from the fact that later on in the day on Thursday, Bernie will be one of the people who will swear the new mayor in.

Just as he had three wedding receptions on three different continents, you see, the young man of the working people is going to have three swearings-in, each on a different copy of the Qur’an. He’ll save us a bit of money, however: unlike his wedding receptions, all the swearings-in will be on the North American continent.

Mamdani’s transition team claimed that AOC’s participation “underscores the leaders central to the movement to usher in a new era for New York City — one focused on delivering an affordability agenda and reimagining what government can do for working people.” Yeah, we already have a very good idea of what government can do for working people, and it isn’t pretty, but it looks as if New York City is going to give us yet another lesson in why socialism doesn’t work.

Meanwhile, Mamdani plans to have at least three Qur’ans on hand for his various swearings-in, and yet even if he were sworn in on a hundred Qur’ans, no one seems particularly concerned about the implications of his taking the oath of office on a book that says believers must make war against unbelievers and subjugate them (9:29), and that in pursuit of this goal, one may deceive those unbelievers regarding one’s true intentions, beliefs, and goals (3:28).

The New York Post explained Wednesday that Mamdani “is expected to use his grandfather’s Quran and one that belonged to black writer and historian Arturo Schomburg, lent by the New York Public Library, during a private midnight ceremony at the abandoned Old City Hall subway station.” Then, “during his daytime oath of office outside City Hall, he will again use his grandfather’s religious book and at least one other family Quran.” Swearing in Mamdani on this gaggle of Qur’ans will be the noted imam Bernie Sanders, as well as the notorious New York State Attorney General Letitia James (D-Get Trump).

Mamdani will also, according to his transition team, attempt to add a populist touch to the dawn of even greater government control of every aspect of life in New York City by inviting “all New Yorkers to join in the festivities with a public block party on Broadway along the historic Canyon of Heroes.” This gathering will feature “dedicated viewing areas for tens of thousands to gather and participate in the ceremony, ensuring the day belongs to all New Yorkers” and, presumably, get a glimpse of their new socialist overlords.

There’s really no urgency to attend this big socialist party, however. Not too far in the future, many New Yorkers, as they survey the destruction the new mayor has brought to the city, will be thoroughly sick of seeing him and his far-left friends and mentors.

The establishment media will hail Mamdani as he destroys what's left of New York City. But we won't. We will just tell you the truth about what is happening there.