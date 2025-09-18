Gutfeld Explains What the Left's ‘Both Sides’ Argument Really Means

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the left has been aggressively seeking to control the narrative. Countless times, elected Democrats and members of the media have framed political violence as a “both sides” problem. They trot out selective examples, hoping the public won’t look too closely at the facts. But when you do, their narrative quickly collapses. Time and again, the so-called proof of conservative violence turns out to be nothing more than deranged individuals with no ties to the right — or outright leftist radicals whose motives don’t fit the media’s preferred storyline.

The left clings to the narrative that mass shootings are a uniquely white male problem, rushing to exploit every tragedy as proof. But when the facts don’t cooperate, the stories mysteriously vanish from the headlines. Take the Virginia Beach Municipal Building massacre in 2019 or the Navy Yard shooting in 2013—both committed by black shooters. Or look at the Covenant School shooting in 2023 and the Minneapolis church shooting just last month, both carried out by trans shooters. In each case, once the perpetrators didn’t fit the left’s preferred storyline, their interest evaporated almost overnight.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk is not a story that the left can easily memory-hole because Kirk was a public figure, so while they can’t exactly quash the story, they can try their hardest to gaslight the public about political violence. And boy, are they trying. It doesn’t matter what left-wing network you tune into; you can bank on the fact that they’ll be pushing the “both sides” narrative about political violence. Greg Gutfeld of Fox News accurately decoded what “both sides” really means.

“Then I have a rule of thumb,” he said Wednesday on The Five. “When they say it's both sides, it's their fault. Because when it's your fault, they just say it's your fault. You follow me? So every time you hear "both sides do it," you know they're culpable. Because when it's our fault, they never say that. They just go, ‘It's your fault!’ So remember that.”

🚨 BREAKING: Greg Gutfeld just dropped a TRUTH NUKE.



"When they say [violence] is 'both sides,' it's THEIR fault. Because when it's your fault, they just say it's YOUR fault. You follow me?"



"So every time you hear 'both sides do it,' you know they're culpable. Because when… pic.twitter.com/89p1umHOQV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 17, 2025

Earlier in the week, Gutfeld snapped at Jessica Tarlov for peddling the tired “both sides” argument about political violence. He slammed the idea that every act of violence is part of two equal evils. It’s not.

He pointed out that the left clings to counterexamples — Melissa Hortman and Josh Shapiro — which actually don’t even fit the left’s preferred narrative.

“None of us were spending every single day talking about Mrs. Hortman. I never heard of her until after she died,” Gutfeld said. He also highlighted that “There was no demonization, amplification about that woman before she died. It was a specific crime against her by somebody who knew her.”

He continued, “You could bring up Josh Shapiro, but then you will not bring up, for example, that that was a pro-Palestine person," he said. "So, don’t use your ‘What about this?’ The fact of the matter is, the both-sides argument not only doesn’t fly, we don’t care. We don’t care about your both-sides argument. That s**t is dead.”

The truth is simple: Pretending political violence is a “both sides” problem only enables more of it. The left’s gaslighting can’t erase the facts, no matter how desperately they try to muddy the waters.

