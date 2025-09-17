Roseanne Barr’s Epic Response to Kimmel’s Suspension Is Comedy Gold

As my PJ Media colleague Catherine Salgado previously reported, Disney and ABC have suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show after his grotesque, politically charged comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk—remarks that not only mocked the tragedy but also peddled lies about the shooter’s ideology.

Advertisement

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel sneered on Monday night, parroting the left’s false narrative.

He didn’t stop there. Kimmel went on to mock President Trump for honoring Kirk, including his order to fly flags at half-staff. “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of somebody he called a friend,” Kimmel said. “This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, okay?”

Jimmy Kimmel compares President Trump mourning Charlie Kirk to a 4-year-old mourning a gold fish.



This is the guy that literally cried after President Trump won in 2024, btw. pic.twitter.com/sca7MSNB1w — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 16, 2025

It was exactly the kind of late-night propaganda that’s driven audiences away in droves, and outraged conservatives flooded social media demanding his firing.

Technically, Kimmel hasn’t been fired… yet… but for many, this was still a satisfying development.

And in perhaps the most delicious twist of all, it was Roseanne Barr—the woman ABC infamously canceled over a single tweet—who delivered the knockout reaction. When MSNBC’s Chris Hayes absurdly declared, “This is the most straightforward attack on free speech from state actors I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s not even close,” Roseanne responsed with a perfectly pointed tweet.

Advertisement

Classic.

Back in 2018, ABC fired Roseanne after a single tweet about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett that the network deemed racist. The show was a massive ratings success at the time, the biggest hit on television, but that didn’t save her. Then-ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey blasted her comments as “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.” Bob Iger, Disney’s CEO, immediately backed the termination, and within hours, the hit revival of Roseanne was axed. ABC scrambled to rebrand the series as The Conners, trying to milk the show’s popularity without its star. Roseanne apologized, but that didn’t matter. She became one of the first high-profile victims of modern cancel culture—erased, career shattered—because the network claimed her presence insulted their “values.”

ICYMI: Glenn Beck Fills in for Charlie Kirk With a Truly Unforgettable Moment

So, it is satisfying that, seven years later, those same arbiters of morality have to pull the plug on their beloved late-night clown because of his own “abhorrent, repugnant” remarks. But, maybe the network was looking for a reason to pull the plug on Kimmel anyway. After all, Kimmel’s show has been circling the ratings drain for years, largely because he long ago swapped humor for tired left-wing rants. Of course, even if Kimmel is ultimately fired, it doesn't solve the larger problem of the legacy media peddling known falsehoods, but maybe this will be the wake-up call they need.

Advertisement

Roseanne was fired over a tweet, but Kimmel spewed venom for years with a free pass. Tired of these double standards? PJ Media digs into the stories the mainstream wants to bury. Support fearless reporting: join PJ Media VIP using code FIGHT for 60% off. Get exclusive content & comment freely. Stand up before they silence us all!