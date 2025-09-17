Glenn Beck Fills in for Charlie Kirk With a Truly Unforgettable Moment

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck announced on Tuesday that he would be filling in for Charlie Kirk on “The Charlie Kirk Show” on Wednesday and predicted that the task would be “really hard, really hard.”

Beck’s appearance comes amid heartfelt reflections from colleagues and fans alike. BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere noted, “His carpet is just going to be soaked in tears after you get done with this. I know you were close to him, and I mentioned this the other day to somebody: This isn’t just like, he’s one of us as a conservative. He’s one of us as in he was an audience member of this show in high school.”

While filling in for Kirk, Beck shared a story he said he had never told before, which he had hoped to share with Charlie in person in the coming months.

Beck recalled the first time he met Kirk, highlighting his graciousness. “When I first met him, he was young and I said, ‘So, what do you want to do? What is it you want? What, what, what do you want to do?’” Beck said. “So gracious, he said, ‘I want to be you. I want to do what you do.’ Let me translate. ‘I want to be Rush Limbaugh.’ He didn’t want to be me. He wanted to be Rush Limbaugh. He wanted to be one of the, as Rush said, ‘Radio’s greatest of all time.’ And I remember thinking, ‘Well, kid, maybe someday, ‘cause I think you have it.’”

Beck went on to bring a meaningful piece of memorabilia to the show. “I brought something with me today that I thought was appropriate while I did the show, that I would sit in front of Charlie’s microphone. It was given to me after the death of Rush Limbaugh by his wife. It is Rush’s golden microphone.”

He concluded by noting the symbolic importance of the gesture: “I think it’s appropriate that it sits in front of Charlie’s microphone.”

"When I first met Charlie, I said, 'What do you want to do?' He said, 'I want to be Rush Limbaugh.'" - @glennbeck places Rush Limbaugh's golden microphone on Charlie's empty seat



🇺🇸🙏 pic.twitter.com/20HOPZJEYU — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 17, 2025

Charlie Kirk’s assassin may have thought he could erase the voice of a patriot, but Glenn Beck’s tribute, in which he placed Rush Limbaugh’s golden microphone before Kirk’s seat, shows that this movement is unstoppable.

On Monday, Vice President J.D. Vance guest-hosted The Charlie Kirk Show and delivered a poignant tribute to Kirk. Reflecting on Kirk’s legacy, Vance emphasized the profound impact of fatherhood and marriage, values Kirk championed throughout his life.

Vance shared a deeply personal encounter with Kirk’s widow, Erika, recalling her description of Charlie as a man who never raised his voice or used harsh words. Moved by this, Vance expressed a renewed commitment to being a better husband and father, honoring Charlie’s example. He noted, “Maybe the best way that I can contribute, and the best way that I could honor my dear friend, is to be the best husband that I can be to be the kind of husband to my wife that he was to his.”

Further, Vance pledged to continue Kirk’s mission by confronting leftist extremism and advocating for unity grounded in truth and open dialogue. He stated, “We’re going to talk about how to dismantle [leftist extremism] and how to bring real unity, real unity that can only come when we tell the truth and everybody knows that they can speak their mind about the issues of the day without being cut down by a murderer’s gun.”

