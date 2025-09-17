ABC Suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s Show After Charlie Kirk Comments

ABC propagandist and full-time moron Jimmy Kimmel is finding out that laughing about political assassination is a poor career move.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc., an ABC News affiliate network, announced on Wednesday that its owned and partner television stations would “preempt” Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show “for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.” It subsequently transpired that ABC’s owner, Disney, had itself indefinitely suspended Kimmel. The late-night host shocked many Americans by lying about Charlie Kirk’s accused killer and mocking Donald Trump‘s efforts to honor Kirk.

Despite the fact that accused Kirk's shooter, Tyler Robinson, was in a romantic relationship with a transgender, and was confirmed by family and a friend to be leftist, Kimmel was desperate to pin the assassination on Trump supporters and lied accordingly. He jeered, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Jimmy Kimmel compares President Trump mourning Charlie Kirk to a 4-year-old mourning a gold fish.



This is the guy that literally cried after President Trump won in 2024, btw. pic.twitter.com/sca7MSNB1w — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 16, 2025

The late-night host then mocked Donald Trump for his reactions to the assassination of Kirk, including his order to fly flags at half-staff. “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of somebody he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, okay?” Kimmel chuckled gleefully.

Even very woke Disney corporate was not amused, with the company confirming to Fox News that it had, in fact, suspended the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Disney’s brief statement affirmed, “Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely.”

The ABC-affiliated media group Nexstar declared in a statement that it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

Andrew Alford, the president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, declared, “Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located.”

Alford added, “Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Making fun of a young father’s murder isn’t comedy, but then again neither are most of the other ranting monologues that Kimmel spews, which is why his show saw its ratings drop almost as low as his morals. This time, Kirk’s allies will get the last laugh.

