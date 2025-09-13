FBI Confirms: Kirk’s Killer in ‘Romantic Relationship’ With Transgender

Tyler Robinson was not only a leftist, he was radical LGBTQ, per newly released information.

After Fox News correspondent and reporter Brooke Singman reported this morning that Tyler Robinson, accused of killing TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk Wednesday, had a “transgender” partner, Fox followed up with FBI officials. The outlet subsequently reported that senior FBI officials confirmed Tyler was in a “romantic relationship” with a man who is “transitioning” to be a woman.

Advertisement

The FBI, which was having difficulty identifying the shooter before Robinson‘s own family and a pastor contacted by the father turned him in, has sworn to investigate every detail connected with the heartbreaking assassination of Kirk.

Singman wrote:

Bureau officials confirmed that Tyler Robinson, 22, was in a "romantic relationship" with the unnamed person, who is a male transitioning to a female, and that they shared an apartment in Saint George, Utah… One FBI official told Fox News Digital the individual has been "extremely cooperative," and said the person "had no idea" Robinson was allegedly planning to assassinate the Turning Point USA founder. The person is not currently accused of any criminal activity in connection with the assassination.

Read Also: LGBTQ Influencer Gives a Stunning Rebuke to Anti-Kirk Haters

As my colleague Matt Margolis mentioned earlier today, the FBI reportedly identified Robinson‘s partner after obtaining text messages and communications between Robinson and the partner. Federal officials also took evidence from the apartment the two of them shared, including computers, so more details should be released in the coming days.

Advertisement

An FBI spokesman told the Fox News that the bureau has a “record number of tips” related to the assassination. Robinson’s apartment is reportedly about four hours away from Utah Valley University, where Kirk was holding an event when he was fatally shot through the neck.

Numerous people have highlighted the chilling irony that Kirk was shot while replying to a question about transgender mass shooters. “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” a student asked.

“Too many,” Charlie replied. The student then asked a follow-up about mass shootings in general. Kirk pressed, “Counting or not counting gang violence?” Within seconds, Kirk was shot. Bullet casings found at the scene contained messages that included “If you read this, you are gay LMAO.”

In these last few years, Americans have witnessed a sharp increase in shootings and terrorism committed by LGBTQ-identifying individuals, particularly transgenders. At the end of August, for instance, transgender Robert “Robin” Westman murdered children at a Minneapolis Catholic school in a mass shooting, while a “transgender” in Massachusetts killed the father of a young child, with the murders occurring on two consecutive days.

Advertisement

Western Journal claimed that data indicates over a third of school shooters since 2020 were either transgender or “trans-suspected.” In any case, it is certainly not exaggerating to say that the Democrat Party, particularly by encouraging LGBTQ mental illness, is fueling a devastating and deadly violence epidemic in our country.

Here at PJ Media, we expose leftist domestic terrorism. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.