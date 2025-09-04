Outlet Claims That Over a Third of School Shooters Since 2020 Were Trans

The Western Journal analyzed numbers and states that data indicates 40% of school shooters since 2020 have either been transgender or “trans-suspected.”

It is undoubtedly true that a disproportionate amount of violence has arisen in recent years from LGBTQ identifying people. Robert “Robin” Westman, the Minneapolis Catholic school shooter, is unfortunately one in an ever-lengthening line of transgender shooters and domestic terrorists. In fact, the very day after the Minneapolis school shooting, a transgender person in Massachusetts murdered the father of a young child. But according to Western Journal, school shooters in the last five years have particularly shown a trend of transgender violence.

Advertisement

My colleague Matt Margolis analyzed the statistics and determined that transgender individuals are between twice as likely and five times as likely to be mass shooters as the general population.

Meanwhile, Western Journal’s “deep dive” behind its paywall is titled, “Since 2020 Roughly 40% of Successful and Would-Be School Shooters Were Trans or Trans-Suspected, Data Shows.” It is unclear exactly what the latter term means, if it refers to LGBTQ individuals who are not explicitly transgender or something else.

Recommended: Restaurant Loses Case After Denying Male Entry to Women’s Bathroom

Gays Against Groomers (GAG), which focuses on protecting kids from woke sexual grooming, picked up the story on transgender school shooters. “Despite making up less than 1% of the population, trans individuals account for roughly 40% of successful and would-be school shooters since 2020, data shows,” GAG cited the deep dive. “This alarming overrepresentation demands we address harmful ideologies pushing youth toward confusion and violence.” No kidding. Leftist brainwashing is to blame for violence and out-of-control hatred.

Advertisement

One of the most infamous school shooters who identified as transgender was Audrey “Aiden” Hale, who shot up a Tennessee Christian school in 2023. After the horrific mass shooting, transgender activists tried to frame Hale as a victim instead of a vicious criminal, asserting that Hale only brutally killed little kids so she could “be seen."

Even before 2020, this was an issue. Transgender “Alec” McKinney shot nine students with her co-defendant at a Denver-area school in 2019. McKinney was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2021. She injured eight people and killed senior Kendrick Castillo at STEM School Highlands Ranch just before graduation.

For Our VIPs: True Dem Indifference: Illinois Governor Scoffs at Shocking Crime Stats

Unfortunately, schools are not the only scenes of transgender terrorism. There’s the “Zizian” trans cult, accused of the murder of elderly California landlord Curtis Lind. Two Ziz domestic terrorists, German Felix "Ophelia" Bauckholt and American Teresa "Milo" Consuelo Youngblut, also murdered Border Patrol agent David Maland in January.

Advertisement

Mental illness, combined with constant leftist rhetoric that anyone who doesn’t deny biology to affirm LGBTQ ideology is practically a Nazi terrorist, is driving an epidemic of violence in the United States of America.

Here at PJ Media, we know that you want honest news without a woke slant. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!