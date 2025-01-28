Did Transgender Terrorists Kill a Border Patrol Vet?

Was a U.S. Border Patrol officer murdered in Vermont by radical, Antifa-supporting transgender terrorists? A new report alleges just that.

This would not be the first time a transgender terrorist committed murder, as there were at least half a dozen LGBTQ mass shooters over the last few years, with the most famous — or infamous — example probably being Audrey Hale, the male-identifying woman who murdered three little children and three staff members in a Nashville school mass shooting in 2023. But the duo of Baukholt and Youngblut who murdered Air Force Veteran and border agent David Maland have taken mental illness to a whole new level.

German Felix "Ophelia" Bauckholt and American Teresa "Milo" Consuelo Youngblut were quite a pair. PJ Media’s Rick Moran previously reported that they belonged to a radical “murder gang,” “vegan Sith” group called the “Zizians” that was tied to the assault of landlord Curtis Lind, who was later murdered by Maximilian Snyder. Even crazier, Youngblut of the Vermont killing had applied for a marriage license with Snyder. Youngblut and Bauckholt had already been questioned by police before the shootout after a motel clerk reported them for being armed and wearing tactical gear. Unfortunately, they were not detained.

But investigative journalist Andy Ngo has uncovered even more insanity in connection with the Vermont murder for The Post Millennial. Buckle up. Truth really is stranger than fiction.

Bauckholt, who was reportedly in the U.S. on an H-1B visa, was an award-winning math whiz who graduated from a Canadian University before he went completely crazy. He identified as a woman and used female pronouns. He was shot dead during the exchange of fire that led to Maland’s death as well. Youngblut, who is accused of actually firing the deadly shots, was injured but not killed during the exchange of fire. The University of Washington student not only claimed to be transgender but used the invented pronouns “xe/xem/xyrs.” Ngo wrote:

Court filings by prosecutors say Youngblut was estranged from her family and traveled internationally in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Her social media account on BlueSky shows she followed Antifa and far-left accounts. While receiving in-patient medical care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire, Youngblut was charged with one count of using a deadly weapon while assaulting a Border Patrol agent and one count of using and discharging a firearm during the assault.

Bauckholt’s friend Jessica Taylor assumed that he would not be involved in direct violence, Ngo added, but the transgender is accused of trying to aim his gun at law enforcement before being killed. Taylor, who was the first to acquiesce with Bauckholt’s transgender derangement, admitted that he might “have been radicalized” by some group. Apparently, it did not occur to her that he might’ve been radicalized originally by the trans networks he was part of, considering that their whole purpose is to glorify a mental illness.

Ngo also wrote that Bauckholt had flown back to the United States only hours before the double homicide allegedly committed by Snyder.

Taylor, oddly enough, has been criticized by transgender activists recently because she openly discussed her friend Bauckholt’s attempted murder of law enforcement just after Donald Trump‘s inauguration, which transgender activists are hysterically and falsely framing as a disaster for LGBTQ people. According to Ngo (who is himself LGBTQ), the activists were apparently upset that she would admit any transgender had committed a dangerous crime.

“I don't really think there should be a general obligation for trans people to cover for each other in terms of crimes,” Taylor said. But the transgender activists don’t agree. They think it’s more important to defend a murderer than admit that those who say transgenderism is a mental illness might possibly be correct.