Portland’s Screeching ‘Dog Park Karen’ Has Been ‘Off the Leash’ Before — and No, She’s Not Amy Schumer

As you may have suspected after reading about Dog Park Karen—who wildly menaced a man over his "pure-bred" dogs in a Portland dog park—we learn that this isn't the first time this Amy Schumer look-alike has been let off her leash.

If you haven't read about this wild incident that has gone supernova on social media, by all means read 'Karen's' Attack of Portland Dog Owner Perfectly Frames Left's Insufferable Bigotry, and you'll likely come to the same conclusion.

Indeed, this incident wasn't a one-off, we find, based on reactions to this story. The screech-fest by this Portland cultist is part of a pattern of anti-social, untethered, and entitled behavior by a screeching blonde who wears a NASCAR-like patchwork of causes on her sleeve. Slack-jawed viewers are subjected to a panoply of pap about puppy mills, racism, purebred dogs, immigration, emotional blackmail, Donald Trump, adopting pets, victim-blaming, and frightening fake assault allegations.

As I wrote:

All of her worst traits come together for these few moments based on her cocksure belief in her moral superiority, proving what a completely despicable and intellectually vacant human being she is. Sound up, but we do issue a potty talk alert. A woman lost her mind and manners today at Mount Tabor Dog Park — because a man had purebred dogs.



Just in case you didn’t get your daily dose of crazy… pic.twitter.com/jYPFUFFLb1 — PDX Real (@PDXReal1) August 11, 2025 This menacing woman apparently doesn't understand that her disturbing and threatening attack requires that she at least attempt to retreat from the man she claims was bothering her. She, her ego, and her cellphone forcefield, which a shocking number of women believe will defend against attack, come together in this viral display of tyrannical stupidity and bigotry.

She also works for Oregon Health & Science University, according to the account PDX Real, which posted the video.

Her verbal attack on a man walking his two Rottweilers—apparently for no greater offense than telling her to buzz off—combined with his presence of mind to record the meltdown (in self-defense) may get the woman fired, or at least force her to seek help for her obvious anger issues.

This commenter on Reddit claims to live near the Mt. Tabor dog park and heard the woman assaulting the man.

I live near the Mt Tabor dog park [and] 99% of the time all we deal with is helping people who[se] dogs jumped the fence at the park and need help being caught. Occasionally we can hear dog fights break out. But I totally remember this incident. I could hear her screaming adopt don't shop from my backyard. My neighbor and I were wondering what the hell this was about. Absolutely wild Eta: because I've gotten messages about this. The trick is to wave your arms around and make lots of noise (but in a playful and not scary way), then when you get the dogs attention run away from them while saying fun words most dogs know like treat or car ride- they'll think its a game and chase you, once you really have their attention you can run towards the owner. The dog almost always follows. [edited for grammar]

Karen, whose real name is out there in the ether, has done this before, according to people who recognized the woman from their interactions with her in Portland parks. In other words, this ain't her first dogbroglio.

From looking at hundreds of comments on Reddit, I found three others who claimed to have been subjected to this woman's out-of-control behavior.

One person remembered an incident with her right before COVID.

I encountered the same woman in Mt. Tab[or] dog park in 2019 and she screamed at me then and told me that I shouldn’t have a dog. I forgot about her until this video.

This person believes his friends had an encounter with this woman a week or two ago at another park.

I know there’s no shortage of crazy, but I wonder if this is the same insane white woman who had an unprompted freakout at my partner and our friend the other week. It really caught them off guard because she looked perfectly “normal” at first (for lack of a better descriptor). This was over by the Sellwood Riverfront Park though so it could have easily been some other nutbar.

And here she was at yet another park where she battered a man and, while advancing on him, claimed he wouldn't get away from her.

OMG, I threatened to call the cops on this person 'cause she physically hit an old man. She was saying he was a piece of shit for not being vegan. She was shouting that he wanted to murder and eat her dog. Yelled at him cause he used the word "ma'am", called him so many names th[e]n acted aghast when he called her something back. She also did the same thing where she would follow the guy while yelling "get away from me." This was two years ago at Woodstock Park.

Whether she's a certifiable mental case or not, one thing's for sure: she's frightening and assaultive. She needs to go to jail.

Another commented:

I don’t know why people keep saying she’s mentally ill. She knows exactly what she is doing . She’s a very entitled woman who thinks everyone must answer to her. And when she does not get her way or the response she wants, she yells and screams to manipulate the situation hoping to make that other person look like an aggressor or predator of some sort. She’s done this many times before and she’s gotten away with it many times . She knows exactly what she is doing. Karen is not crazy , Karen is controlling.

And while dozens of people claimed she was "comedian" Amy Schumer, this chick in the park is much "funnier."

Oh, and, like the videographer, don't you dare turn your back on her.

