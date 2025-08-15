West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Gavin Newsom Falls Hard for Trump Troll, and It's Glorious

As President Donald Trump was preparing for his big meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was falling hard for what he said was a "sick and pathetic" — and hilarious — Trump troll in L.A. A shocking stat from the mean streets of Portland, Ore.. More reaction to Dog Park Karen. Portland, protesters are so violent that a school has decided to move away from THEM. In Washington, Republicans are out and murders are up.

As usual, our West Coast, Messed Coast™ updates are multiple stories in one place!

Let's GO!

Living rent-free on Gavin's head

California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a sparsely attended rally to officially kick off his campaign to rig California's voting already exhaustively gerrymandered districts to teach the country that rigging elections is bad. Kruiser wrote about Newsom's attempt to troll President Trump in his Morning Briefing, and it was hilarious. But the master was not to be outdone.

What Democrats are really angry about is Trump calling for a new census that would remove illegal aliens from the counts to properly apportion congressional districts based on the number of CITIZENS in congressional districts. This is legal and advisable.

Inside the Newsom event, union officials and elected officials vowed to fight on the streets to get back at Trump. But the real troll was going on outside the venue.

Newsom fumed that the Border Patrol was conducting a "sick and pathetic" operation with "their district director outside right before we're about to have this press conference."

This is hysterical and frankly exactly what I voted for 😂😂



Border Patrol is outside of the downtown LA venue where Governor Newsom will be holding a press conference today. They are arresting illegals🔥😂



pic.twitter.com/EBiumRqel3 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 14, 2025

Fox News asked the Border Patrol El Centro head, Greg Bovino, if he did this on purpose.

"We targeted all of Los Angeles yesterday," Bovino said. "We had 40 law enforcement teams spread across Los Angeles going after those bad people and bad things," he continued.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was INFURIATED yesterday over Border Patrol posted up outside his event, where, just blocks away, they nabbed an illegal alien Tren de Aragua gang member.



Democrats are trying to protect DANGEROUS illegal aliens.



Greg Bovino: “Just a couple of… pic.twitter.com/hIl1N8GjuE — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 15, 2025

Both Mayor Karen Bass and Newsom were apoplectic, but Bovino was sanguine.

"What those politicians don't say is that just a couple of blocks away, a suspected Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang member was apprehended," he said. "Does the governor or Mayor Bass, when they have these meltdowns, these tantrums like that, do they want those individuals walking the streets?"

He wasn't done yet drilling down on the local politicians. "I see a lot of outrage there by the governor...where's the outrage when there are Tren de Aragua members walking with impunity on the streets of Los Angeles? Or child rapists? Or a whole litany of other bad people doing bad things—bad criminals? Where's their outrage about them walking the streets of Los Angeles?

Inside, Newsom fumed that Trump was going to run for a third term because, "Mark my words. I wasn't exaggerating when I said that I received in the mail a Trump 2028 hat from one of his biggest supporters."

Now watch this drive:

That's a hat trick of trolls.

Antifa drives out school; ICE blamed

In civic life, this is what we call a clue, a market tell.

From Fox 12 in Portland, we discover that a public charter school has had to move "due to ongoing protests at the nearby ICE building." You'd think they'd want the cops to get out there and start making arrests and getting rid of the violent thugs.

But, Portland being Portland, the Cottonwood School of Civics and Science doesn't blame Antifa for its months-long assaults — using munitions and fireworks — at the nearby Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in southwest Portland. It blames "the use of munitions like tear gas from federal agents for years."

The school issued a public notice urging people to complain about the "ongoing violence...regarding using munitions in the city." The munitions have been used to stop Antifa from its constant bombardments and violence.

Dog days for Dog Park Karen

I'm guessing the brainiacs in charge of the school are a lot like the complete loon I wrote about in the story 'Karen's' Attack of Portland Dog Owner Perfectly Frames Left's Insufferable Bigotry.

Well, the PJ Media commenters have begun weighing in —IN SPADES—and there are two schools of thought about this woman. One, she's a completely lost human being who grew up worshiping the creation instead of the creator. Two, she's a complete nut.

You watch the video and let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, in Orange County

An Orange County Democrat Party official who bribed two Irvine City Council members to get them to pass laws approving pot shops is expected to get probation for working with the feds.

The OC Register reported that after the feds caught Melahat Rafiei offering more than $225,000 in bribes to the former Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu and Anaheim Chamber of Commerce CEO Todd Ament, she agreed to act as an informant.

The scandal scuttled the $320,000,000.00 sale of The Big A — Anaheim Angels' stadium.

Gee, do you think the Democrats bank mail ballots and steal votes, too?

Washington State UnFair

The Washington State Fair sent the Pierce County Republican Party, where the fair is held, a letter booting them out of this year's celebration after years of participation. They cited the committee's "different perspectives" on what's acceptable to be included in the part of the fair where all sorts of community groups are allowed to buy a booth.

The UnFair commission didn't understand that the cowboys, quilters, horse riders, and 4H-ers might indeed have perfect alignment with the Pierce County Republican Party.

Just hours before publication, the UnFair relented and allowed a group representing a huge swath of Washington voters representation at the state fair.

Real estate

What caught my eye about this mansion in the San Diego County Coronado Cays, going for about $34,000,000.00, is that it's being auctioned off in Hong Kong.

Coronado Cays mansion '3 The Point' on San Diego Bay listed for $37.5 million: The luxury auction is set to take place at The Upper House in Hong Kong. Although it is listed for $37.5, starting bids are expected to fall between $15 million to $23 million. https://t.co/Nc0ODBGc10 — Steve Lessner (@SteveLessner) August 12, 2025

Podcast shocker

I spoke with homeless expert Kevin Dahlgren about the Homeless Industrial Complex and Trump's Executive Order to dismantle it. We discussed the EO, but it was Dahlgren's comment late in the podcast about homeless women on the streets that was pretty startling.









They haven't ruined everything – yet

Welcome to the garden.

