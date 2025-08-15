WATCH: 'Karen's' Attack of Portland Dog Owner Perfectly Frames Left's Insufferable Bigotry

There's a look, a voice, and a self-assured sense of entitlement, privilege, and presumption that courses through the veins of someone who believes they are politically and morally superior. They believe that only they and their fellow travelers possess the secret. They are worse than any proselytizer because at least people who acknowledge God know their place. When these tenets of secular faith unite to create one self-indulgent and boorish display proving the thesis, however, we get the woman in the dog park in Portland.

We don't go looking for examples of the left's bigotry. Examples of this bad behavior fall effortlessly into our laps on a daily basis.

Portland's Mt. Tabor Park, my old stomping grounds on this mount to the east, a place known for what my elders called "necking" or "parking" while watching the city lights, has been turned over to the dogs. The city built a lovely dog park for Portlanders who just want to work out their pups, smile at their neighbors, and mind their own business. That has been temporarily ruined, however, because of that woman.

There's a reason why venerable right-wing talk host Michael Savage decades ago coined the phrase, "liberalism is a mental disorder," and it's completely embodied in this person.

We join the mental breakdown of this self-entitled vegan (we find out later) on Monday, August 11 (was there a full moon or something?) as she completely loses her mind at a "racist" man for walking what she believes are pure-bred dogs. And because he owns these "pure-bred" dogs, he's a Trump voter who supports ICE.

But, wait, there's so much more. As you'll see in the video, she attempts to get passersby to come to her "aid," feigning that it is he who won't leave her alone and all that implies.

All of her worst traits come together for these few moments based on her cocksure belief in her moral superiority, proving what a completely despicable and intellectually vacant human being she is.

Sound up, but we do issue a potty talk alert.

A woman lost her mind and manners today at Mount Tabor Dog Park — because a man had purebred dogs.



Just in case you didn’t get your daily dose of crazy… pic.twitter.com/jYPFUFFLb1 — PDX Real (@PDXReal1) August 11, 2025

This menacing woman apparently doesn't understand that her disturbing and threatening attack requires that she at least attempt to retreat from the man she claims was bothering her.

She, her ego, and her cellphone forcefield, which a shocking number of women believe will defend against attack, come together in this viral display of tyrannical stupidity and bigotry.

One of our VIP Members commented on another insufferable act of liberal hubris I wrote about on Thursday, entitled, "Pink-Shirted Guy Who Threw a Sandwich at a D.C. Fed Has a Day Job, and, Oh Boy."

"No Secret Rulers" wrote, "A year ago, this guy would have gotten a promotion and maybe a presidential medal of freedom for acting like this. Now he's unemployed and looking for a lawyer." He wondered, "How was he supposed to know that things had changed so drastically in such a short time?"

We found out who the woman is, but won't share her name here. However, the friend who runs the PDX Real account says the untethered woman works for ... the government, specifically Oregon Health Sciences University.

Woman has been ID’d. She works for OHSU. — PDX Real (@PDXReal1) August 12, 2025

How would you like to work with that untethered bigot?

God help her co-workers, bosses, and the patients who depend on that facility for life-saving care. But I'd think twice of receiving care there if you're a Trump supporter.





