Democrats Hoping for Trump-Epstein Bombshell Fall for Obvious Hoaxes

The Department of Justice dropped nearly 30,000 more pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents on Tuesday morning, and the left immediately treated it like Christmas came early — except instead of juicy evidence against Donald Trump they were hoping for, they got unhinged conspiracy theories and obvious fakes they're now parading as smoking guns.

The DOJ itself warned that some of these documents contain "untrue and sensationalist claims" submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. Translation? If any of this garbage had even a sliver of credibility, it would've been weaponized against Trump years ago. Yet here we are, watching left-wing influencers lose their minds over what amounts to a collection of crackpot tips that would make Alex Jones blush.

"Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein's victims," the department said. But, what happened next was a feeding frenzy of partisan hacks cherry-picking the most lurid — and least credible — material they could find.

This latest batch came after Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Not only did Trump approve their release, but White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles reviewed the documents and found nothing incriminating about him. But facts have never stopped Democrats from manufacturing a scandal before, so why start now?

Here are a couple of bogus smoking guns that fooled the left.

First was an FBI tip from 2020 about an alleged gang rape involving Trump and Epstein. The source? Someone so clearly mentally disturbed that even a cursory glance at their other claims should've raised every red flag imaginable. According to journalist Michael Tracey, this same tipster also claimed the victim was murdered with her "head blown off" in a plot involving Ghislaine Maxwell and Mexican drug cartels. Yeah, that sounds legit.

But wait, there's more. The same person also claimed to know the "real" perpetrator of the Oklahoma City bombing, tying it to Hillary Clinton supposedly firing someone named John Nichols from a security job.

The same person who reported this also told the FBI that John Doe 2 (who is really "John Nichols") tried setting him up for the OKC bombing because Hillary Clinton fired John Doe 2 from a security job.

Obviously a crazy person. What are we even doing here? https://t.co/pQyrCNnTUH pic.twitter.com/8BnvsW7fOt — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) December 23, 2025

Not joking -- this crazy guy's ramble concludes with some sort of tangent about how the Oklahoma City bombing was a "setup" -- maybe that he himself was set up? -- and he of course throws in an obligatory side-plot with Bill and Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/tw5nZGhmet — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 23, 2025

None of this stopped left-wing influencers like Brian Krassenstein from breathlessly promoting the allegation online, claiming the absurd allegations were the gospel truth.

Except Trump wasn't hiding anything; he approved the release. And what we're actually seeing is how easily unvetted garbage can be weaponized by people who desperately want to believe the worst about their political opponents.

Then there’s the other “smoking gun” that was so obviously a hoax.

Among the files released was an alleged letter to imprisoned USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, allegedly sent by Epstein himself. One small problem: it's postmarked Aug. 13, 2019, from Northern Virginia. Epstein died on Aug. 10, 2019, in New York. There were so many problems with it. On top of that, the return address was for a jail different than the one where Epstein was imprisoned. Even CNN had to painfully admit these problems with the letter, including the fact that the handwriting didn’t match Epstein’s.

Nevertheless, MeidasTouch and the Lincoln Project jumped on it anyway.

Trump's decision to approve the release looks increasingly savvy. He let his critics grab onto obviously flawed material, expose themselves as either gullible or dishonest, and now gets to point at the whole circus as proof of their desperation.

This episode follows a familiar pattern. We’ve seen it before, most recently with the absurd accusations from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee that collapsed under scrutiny and ended up ensnaring Democrats, not Trump.

The playbook never changes. They hype bogus material, rely on the media to amplify it. In the end, the same outcome plays out: The Epstein files are not a smoking gun against Trump. They’re a smoke machine run by Democrats, betting that no one will notice there’s no fire.

