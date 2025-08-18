The Morning Briefing: Let's Trade the Vodka for Diet Coke. I Have a Kremlin Hangover.

Happy Monday, Morning Briefing readers. I'm filling in for Kruiser today — I'm not sure where he is, but the last time any of us saw him, he was chasing and cursing the ice cream man because he ran out of Bomb Pops. It's also his mom's 87th birthday, so let's all wish Mama Kruiser a happy birthday!

I'm a Morning Briefing virgin, so please bear with me. I'm also all Russia'd out. I spent most of Friday watching coverage of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's meeting in Alaska and writing up the bizarre press conference aftermath for y'all, and a large portion of today watching the dreadful harpies on the Sunday shows try to outsmart Marco Rubio, only for him to humiliate them in return. (Okay, I'll admit that was kind of fun.) Plus, later today, Volodymyr Zelensky joins the president in D.C., and I'm sure that will hijack the headlines. If nothing else, we'll all be tuned in to see what he's wearing.

But I need a break, and maybe you do, too. I hope. So, as my headline suggests, I'm trading in my vodka for some Diet Coke — don't worry; it has a little rum in it — and breaking down some headlines that didn't get quite as much coverage this weekend. (Also, the first person in the comments who tells me Diet Coke is bad will be shunned. If the president can drink it, so can I.)

Jason + DJ = Magic

First up, a feel-good story to start your week. Remember DJ Daniel, the little boy with brain cancer who was a guest at Trump's State of the Union-esque speech earlier this year? The one whom Democrats couldn't bother to stand for or even applaud? Well, he seems to be making friends without them.

A couple of months ago, DJ put out a call on social media, asking if anyone knew country music star Jason Aldean. He was hoping to partner with him to raise money for kids with cancer. Another country star, Darius Rucker, heard the call and introduced the two. Aldean made a video promising DJ that they'd get together and do something, and it looks like he's put his money where his mouth is.

Aldean was in Houston on Friday for a concert, but first up, he joined DJ and some of the Houston Astros, and they raised $200,000 for the organization Heroes for Children. Aldean also brought DJ and his dad up on stage during his concert.

😭 Grab the tissues—Jason Aldean just brought DJ Daniel on stage and my heart can’t take it. Ugh, too sweet! ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/7wWhkpgYIV — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 17, 2025

A Big Change in Bolivia?

If you ever read my articles, you know I have a special interest in Latin America and Western Hemisphere politics. These countries don't always get the attention of a Russia or a Ukraine or an Israel, but I think they're just as, if not more, important to our country in the grand scheme of things. I won't get too deep into this because I'm hoping to write more about it this week, but the news out of Bolivia is that the people have had enough Chavismo socialism and are ready for a more "right-wing" presidential candidate. They took to the polls to vote on Sunday, and as I write this, it's looking increasingly likely that Rodrigo Paz of the Christian Democratic Party will win, sending the socialists who have ruled the country for decades packing.

An exit poll released around 9 p.m. on Sunday night suggests that Paz secured 31.3% of the vote, while Movement for Socialism party candidate Eduardo del Castillo earned just 3.2%

That seems to be a growing trend in South and Central America in recent years. It's almost like each country is waking up one by one. Let's hope Venezuela is next, and Nicaragua and Cuba follow. Vaya con Dios.

Eric Swalwell is So Cool Because He Wears His Hat Backwards

We all know Democrats have a big guy problem, as in, guys don't want to vote for them. Unfortunately for them, putting Tim "Jazz Hands" Walz in a flannel shirt didn't solve that issue. I guess now they're trying Eric Swalwell in a backwards baseball cap. The congressman from California filmed himself walking around a grocery store over the weekend, looking at the prices of tomatoes and such. While I'll concede that grocery prices aren't what they could be, I'm guessing this is a California grocery store because here in Georgia, our food doesn't cost quite that much. Maybe Broseph Swalwell needs to go shopping in a red state and do some comparisons? Or maybe he needs to plant a little garden. I haven't had to buy tomatoes or peppers from a store all summer.





The Marco Minute

I know, I know. I said no Russia, but I can't pass up the opportunity to watch Marco Rubio school a Sunday morning info babe when she asks him ridiculous questions. In case you missed it over the weekend, here's Margaret Brennan asking the Secretary of State if European leaders will come to D.C. for Trump and Zelensky's meeting so that Trump doesn't bully Zelensky. And she's dead serious.

.@SecRubio nukes Margaret Brennan: "This is such a stupid media narrative that [European leaders] are coming here tomorrow because Trump is going to bully Zelensky into a bad deal. We've been working with these people for weeks... WE invited them to come." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YoiyyA3xsp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 17, 2025

Give me Rubio in an ill-fitted suit talking foreign policy while calling the MSM "stupid" over Eric Swalwell in his stupid backwards hat any day. That's what makes me swoon.

As a matter of fact, I vote that the "Marco Minute" become a regular part of the Morning Briefing. Y'all can let Kruiser know when you send him your contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence at [email protected].

Around the Interwebz

Costa Rica to start building massive El Salvador-inspired prison

New Charlotte-based dating app for dog lovers to launch soon

Georgia Football Scrimmage Notes - What We Are Hearing

The Kruiser Kabana, Georgia Edition

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy

Remember the name Nick Murphy. He's my favorite Atlanta-based comedian, and I'm lucky enough to say I saw him live before he blows up.





Kabana Tunes

Michael Stipe sounds so country here.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Kabana Sports

I don't think Kabana Sports is a thing, but it's almost football season, and I can't think about much else. Plus, I had to show off my boy Stetson Bennett's big preseason performance from this weekend. Go Dawgs!

If only Stetson Bennett had an NFL arm pic.twitter.com/Gut2FiwK2T — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) August 17, 2025

Delivering to an endzone near you. 📬 pic.twitter.com/mjQqtUwbvo — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 17, 2025

