Good News: Liberalism Is Dead! (Bad News: You’ll Never Guess What’s Coming Next.)

Imagine it’s early August in 2027 and the Democrats are having their first presidential debate. The question of trans rights is raised.

The first few candidates stick like Velcro to the liberal talking points about LGBTQ persecution (and how evil and vicious those “homophobic” Republicans are). Maybe one of ‘em calls the issue a “distraction,” but for the most part, they’re all running to the left — taking turns (and upping the rhetorical ante) to prove their liberal bona fides, solemnly promising not to “sacrifice our most vulnerable citizens.”

And then, imagine if an outsider were also on the stage, and he said something different.

I’m not talking about an “outsider” like Bernie Sanders. I’m talking about a genuine, authentic, Trumpian outsider — someone who’ll break thumbs and gauge eyeballs to win: an unfiltered Al Davis attitude in the Land of Donkeys.

Imagine if this outsider broke with liberal orthodoxy without apologizing: “The Republicans are laughing at us! I love the trans and they love me, but I’m sick and tired of our stupid, corrupt, braindead party leaders dying on every molehill and forsaking every mountain! We’re losing our country while we argue about toilets! I’m not gonna play that game. We’ve gotta Make Democracy Great Again!”

Y’know what? I’ll bet he’d get FAR more applause than boos.

And that’s a radically new phenomenon. But if something similar could happen in the Republican Party on Aug. 6, 2015, it could absolutely happen in the Democratic Party.

(After all, deep, DEEP down, Democrats and Republicans are much alike: “If you prick us do we not bleed?” They’re just, oh, ‘bout a decade behind us.)

Back in 2015, the so-called “political experts” lampooned the idea that the GOP would ever embrace a presidential nominee who derided the Iraq War and openly mocked John McCain’s P.O.W. status. In many ways, the thrice-married Donald Trump was utterly antithetical to the “traditional values” that conservatives had long placed on a pedestal — and unapologetically so!

But that didn’t hurt him, because the “problem” facing the GOP was NOT conservative purity. Instead, the “problem” was finding someone with the backbone, mojo, and cojones to defeat the Democratic Party.

Today, the Democrats are approaching a similar realization.

There’s an old expression about squirrels, eyesight, and nuts: “Even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while.” (Yeah, but how does the blind squirrel find his way back to his tree? Actually, squirrels are stupid and lose 74% of the nuts they find, so maybe we should stop taking advice from rodents.) But the point is, on occasion, we encounter pearls of wisdom in unlikely places.

With that in mind, I’d like to share with you a quote that appeared in a Newsweek story that was released at 6:00 a.m. Saturday: “Gavin Newsom Breaks Through by Trolling Trump at His Own Meme Game”:

"Democrats are looking for a fighter. It's not about ideology anymore. You can be centrist or progressive — what matters is that you stand up and hit back. The more aggressive Newsom gets, the more support he builds." [emphasis added]

The quote is from Mike Madrid, the co-founder of the Lincoln Project. (I know, I know. Nor have I forgotten the Lincoln Project’s Epstein-esque downfall.)

But he’s not wrong about this.

Another excerpt:

But for Madrid, Newsom's approach has the potential to resonate with Democratic voters because this moment isn't about pushing a policy agenda — it's about breaking through in the online attention wars. He noted that Democrats across the spectrum, from Arizona's Ruben Gallego, a centrist, to New York's Zohran Mamdani, a socialist, have thrived by taking their own aggressive stances. "Newsom is disrupting that model, one meme at a time. He's showing Democrats they don't have to play defense on social media — they can troll back and shape the conversation before it gets away." [emphasis added]

Mike Madrid has a vested interest in promoting the idea that we’re in a post-ideology age: As an avowed “Never Trumper,” a non-ideological Democratic Party would be far more accommodating to his “professional wares” than one dripping in liberalism. It’s wise to employ caution when following self-serving advice.

But I still think he’s right.

No, liberalism isn’t “dead” — just as conservatism didn’t die under Trump. Instead, there was a recalculation by the base: We can actually achieve more of our conservative agenda by being led by a fighter who wins than by an “ideologically pure” conservative who loses.

And after less than one year into Trump’s second term, illegal immigration has stopped; the border was finally secured; tax cuts were codified; woke/DEI was dismantled; and SO MUCH MORE that put big, happy smiles on conservative faces.

The Democrats see all of this. And they’re jealous as hell!

In 2016, Donald Trump didn’t win the Republican nomination because he was the most conservative candidate. He wasn’t. But unlike the others, you actually believed him when he swore he’d do anything to win — that he was a ferocious fighter who wouldn’t whither in the limelight.

Gov. Jeb Bush (R-Fla.) was a very good governor and a very nice man, but that wasn’t the “problem” bedeviling the 2016 Republican base. Our “problem” was that we needed a fighter. In a post-Obama world, where the media had dropped all pretext of impartiality and were openly cheerleading for the DNC, the Mitt Romney/John McCain/Jeb Bush wing of the party wasn’t gonna cut it.

We needed a fighter!

That was Trump’s unspoken promise to conservatives — and why we believed him:

THOR: I wish I could trust you. LOKI: Trust my rage.

Today, the Democrats are at a similar crossroads. It eerily parallels where the GOP was in 2013 or 2014, when a presidential candidate such as Donald Trump was still kinda/sorta preposterous…

…but as we now know, an undercurrent was already rumbling below our periphery, propelling the Republican Party in a new direction. That was our Al Davis moment: “Just win, baby!”

And this is theirs.

But if you’re pleased as punch over the demise of liberalism as their guiding philosophy, put away your smiles. First comes aggression, then comes retribution.

In life, there are no carbon copies. History doesn’t exactly repeat itself, although it tends to rhyme. (To quote the gospel of Ozzy Osourne, “There are no identical twins, or forgivable sins.”) Everything is evolutionary; everything is built on the backs of our predecessors; our past is perpetually prologue.

Which means, what’s coming in 2028 won’t simply be the Democratic variant of MAGA. This will be the next evolution.

Because the Democrat’s “problem” isn’t just that they need a fighter. That’s only half of it. They also crave payback.

Fun fact: Over the past week, there’ve been over 300 different Google News stories with the phrase “fight fire with fire.” The overwhelming majority were about Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Cal.) and the Democrats’ response to Texas’ redistricting.

So ponder this: How will liberal activists want their 2028 presidential candidate to “fight fire with fire” against an enemy they really, truly believe is “literally Hitler”?

(After all, if Trump is “literally Hitler,” then his supporters are literally Nazis.)

You think they’ll be content with just winning?! Of course not! In their minds, the MAGA movement is an existential threat to peace, democracy, and the American dream.

It’s too evil — too dangerous — to survive.

The good news is, liberalism is on the way out. But the bad news is, vengeance, retribution, and payback are ALL on the way in.

