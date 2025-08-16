Girl Athlete Loses Medal for Refusing to Stand by ‘Trans’ Male on Podium

A star high school athlete found herself deprived of her medal after she refused to stand on a podium with a biological male athlete who, as she said, should not have been allowed to compete in the event.

Alexa Anderson, who at the time was a high school senior, went to the Oregon state track and field championships to compete, and found herself facing off against a biological male. When Anderson won a medal, she decided to use the award ceremony as an opportunity to make a respectful protest of the boy being allowed to compete against girls, and she refused to stand on the podium with the “transgender” athlete. Instead of listening to her concerns, authorities revoked Anderson’s medal.

Anderson, who was joined by another female athlete in refusing to stand on the podium, explained to Campus Reform, “That whole meet, I knew that I wanted to do something. I wanted to take a stand of some sort to show that I didn't feel this was fair, and I felt that the best way to do that was to just take a step off the podium and acknowledge that this was not a fair competition environment for anybody.”

That meet (not pictured above) was “the first time I had encountered [such a situation] personally by competing against a biological male.” Therefore, “I had the opportunity at that moment to stand up for what I believe in, and I took it.”

Anderson recalled that some of the audience and Oregon School Athletics Association employees were “really confused,” while others were supportive, and still others booed the girls for stepping off the podium. While many people warmly backed the girls after the fact, Anderson remembered how the woke event organizers punished her. “They took [my] medal off the podium. And I have never received it to this day,” she said.

Now, Anderson is part of a lawsuit against the Oregon School Athletics Association. She doesn’t want other girls to be deprived of the victories and medals they earn as she was. “I thought it was very important, because our First Amendment rights were violated in this moment. We were not allowed to speak freely and have the freedom of protest, which is a … First Amendment right, and that was taken away from us when we were ushered off to the side, and we were kind of silenced by those officials,” Anderson said.

She added that fighting for Constitutional rights is a priority for her. “I think this is a fight that I'm going to be a part of for the rest of my life, and I'm really honored to be a part of this fight with so many other strong women like Riley Gaines and the other lady who stepped off the podium with me,” Anderson stated.

SheWon.org puts the number of medals lost by girls thanks to “transgender” athletes at over 4,000. That’s why Donald Trump banned biological males from women’s sports.

Asked what she would like to tell female athletes who have to compete against men, Anderson replied, “My message to them is that they matter and they deserve a place to compete in their sports, where they feel safe, where they feel the competition is equal, where it is just a free space for them to compete, practice and enjoy their sports.” She urged girls to “stand up for what they believe in. And there's so many people that are going to be behind you.” Despite the woke sports and political authorities, standing for women’s sports is a winning issue.

