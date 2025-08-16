UK LGBTQ ‘Charity’ Discusses Sexuality With 8-Year-Olds

A nonprofit in Britain which claims to fight abuse of children is part of the problem, as it hosts spaces for discussing sexuality with children as young as eight. The group also also recommends teenagers for harmful “transgender treatments” such as hormone therapy.

Pride Action North, an LGBTQ “charity” in the north of England, hosts a weekly event, according to its Facebook page, which openly announces that children as young as eight can come to be brainwashed into radical LGBTQ propaganda. Of course, children that young shouldn’t be discussing sexuality at all, and this is a blatant grooming effort on the part of a hypocritical organization masquerading as a charity. The group also specifically recommends young people for “transgender treatments” that can permanently destroy their bodies.

In August as usual, Pride Action North announced its weekly “Pride Space” events, which occur every Monday at Newcastle City Centre, and are described as an “LGBTQ+ group for 8-16-year-olds.” Based on the organization’s Facebook feed, this meeting is a normal part of its weekly offerings, and is confirmed monthly. Yet the organization also claims it helps young people who have experienced abuse and violence.

Pride Action North also provides resources on its website to help underage people obtain so-called treatment for gender dysphoria. While the UK does not allow puberty blockers for young children specifically for transgender ideology, it does allow some teenagers to access hormone therapy, as the link provided by Pride Action North to a government site explains.

Ironically, the UK government website admits a list of “common” side effects from hormone therapy, including blood clots, polycythemia, hair loss, weight gain, acne, gallstones, elevated liver enzymes, and dyslipidaemia. The site even admits that hormone therapy can cause infertility. Another side effect of hormone therapy/transgender treatments is depression.

As just one example of how badly “gender affirming treatments” can go wrong, Chloe Cole began taking testosterone and puberty blockers at around age 13, and subsequently received surgery, before realizing she should always have valued her femininity instead of butchering her body. Chloe was pressured by woke activists and told falsely by medical professionals she would commit suicide if she didn’t “transition.” She was lied to by activists and woke ideologues like those running Pride Action North. Lives are literally at stake in this culture war.

Gays Against Groomers slammed Pride Action North for the Pride Spaces, stating, “We find it alarming that an organization professing to protect kids is sexualizing them by encouraging complex discussions about sexual identity at such a tender age.”

GAG added, “No 8-year-old has their identity fully figured out, and these talks risk confusion and manipulation during a vulnerable developmental stage. Grouping impressionable 8-year-olds with 16-year-olds in such settings is not only inappropriate, but deeply reckless.” Amen to that.

