ICE Rounds Up ‘Bevy’ of Child Abusers, Predators

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to arrest the human scum whom Joe Biden welcomed into the country, only to assault and prey on children.

ICE announced a new crop of illegal alien sexual predators and child abusers whom they arrested in a Thursday press release. According to ICE, the federal agents arrested a “bevy” of these criminals, but it provided five specific examples of the perverted predators in America courtesy of Biden.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is arresting pedophiles, abusers, and sexual predators. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens who have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges in the United States,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “DHS is sending a clear message to illegal aliens: if you prey on children, if you victimize the innocent, ICE will find you, arrest you, and remove you from our country.”

One of these criminals is Juan Ortiz-Mora, an illegal alien from Mexico. He already has a conviction for two counts of indecency with a child in Tarrant County, Texas, for which hopefully he will now face justice. Ronald Echeverria-Tumbaco, who is from Ecuador, has a criminal history that includes a conviction for aggravated indecent assault on a complainant under the age of 16 in Montgomery County, Pa. It is noteworthy how Biden and previous presidents spread these criminals all across the country, maximizing the disastrous impact.

Speaking of which, Leidy Linares-Rapalo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, has been convicted on two counts of child abuse in Hall County, Neb.

Another Mexican criminal, Jheremy Julian Morales-Juarez, was previously convicted of possession of obscene material depicting minors in Riverside, Calif. As for Juan Espino-Escamilla, an illegal alien also from Mexico, his criminal history includes a conviction for sexual assault in Reno, Nev.

These are the kind of sick criminals whom Democrats are going to such efforts to protect and shield from federal law enforcement. In fact, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass bragged about how in her city, there was a rapid response network to disrupt ICE arrests and help criminals escape.

Maybe ICE needs to get involved in a case in Arizona, where an illegal alien kidnapped and repeatedly raped a young teenager, whom he proudly described as his girlfriend and said he hoped he impregnated. The judge is set to release the rapist on bail with only electronic surveillance, even though he indicated when his bail was set that he hopes to get together with the underage girl again.

The wholly unrepentant Guatemalan declared, “I'm not kidnapping anybody, and I knew what I was doing was a felony, and I discussed it with her, and I understand it's a felony, and I would like to be responsible if she ends up pregnant.” Later, he told the judge, “We both know the age difference but just want to let you know that she is my girlfriend and I can pay the bond as well.” We should not allow such a man to roam our streets.

