Karen Bass Promotes Network to Disrupt ICE Arrests

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was promoting a rapid response network to interfere with arrests by federal immigration authorities. That is not only dangerous and disgusting, but it also arguably violates federal law.

Bass bragged to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in a previous interview that during the height of the riots in Los Angeles, the rioters had developed a rapid response network to notify others of when an ICE arrest was taking place, specifically for the purpose of stopping it from happening. This means the mayor is proud of the fact that citizens of her city were working to save dangerous criminals, including murderers, rapists, and drug traffickers, from lawful arrest.

Maddow said, “You talk also about the protests being important. What do you think people can do that would matter — can the people, can local officials establish any sort of limiting factor? What do you think is the most valuable pushback against things like this for people who object to it?”

LA Mayor Karen Bass: “In Los Angeles we have a rapid response network where everybody is alerted. If you see masked men getting out of unmarked cars, let everybody in the area know…”



Unfortunately, Bass had a ready answer to that shameful question. “Well, I can tell you when they were doing the random snatching or kidnappings” — by which she means ICE arrests — “of people off of our streets, when people gathered, they backed away on many occasions. And so in Los Angeles, we have a rapid response network where everybody is alerted. If you see masked men getting out of unmarked cars, let everybody in the area know.”

Obviously, this behavior puts ICE agents in danger, and helps explain the 700% spike in attack on ICE agents over the same time last year in recent months. But besides being dangerous and condemnable, it is also illegal.

According to 18 U.S. Code § 111, anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with” designated federal officers commits a criminal offense. 8 U.S. Code § 1324 also states that anyone who “conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien” violates the law (emphasis added). It seems obvious that the rioters who interfered with the ICE arrests directly violated these laws.

But even Bass arguably violated them since she has been publicly siding with the rioters, and even apparently promoting the rapid response network. This also raises the question of whether other city officials broke the law, too. It's certainly worth further investigation from the Donald Trump administration.

Even aside from the question of whether she violated the above-named federal laws, Bass went on national television literally to brag about how people in her city were protecting criminals at the expense of law enforcement. This is the Democrat party in a nutshell. It is why we have to work hard to ensure they lose big in the midterms, because we don’t want the entire country to turn into the hellhole that sanctuary city Los Angeles has become under Democrat leadership.

