Girl Scouts Fire Leader for Not Pushing Pride Month

A Girl Scout troop leader in New Jersey says she lost her position after she refused to groom kids with radical LGBTQ propaganda.

Alexandra Bougher is a county chapter chair for the parental rights group Moms for Liberty, and she used to be a Girl Scout troop leader, until two members of the council of the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey called her and axed her. Bougher had challenged transgender rhetoric from Girl Scout leaders before being removed.

Advertisement

Girl Scouts had put a series of posts on social media platforms promoting the idea that young people can alter their biological sex and indicating that scout leaders should be willing to discuss “gender identities” and sexual preferences with little girls, even without parental consent, according to Moms for Liberty.

Bougher responded to the posts, “To clarify, we do not discuss these matters with our scouts. There is absolutely no reason to address anything sexual with children at any time. We have taken an oath to protect children, and that means being safe adults.”

Related: Loudoun Schools Defy Trump on ‘Trans’ Bathroom Access

But there’s more. Another reason Girl Scouts leaders might have been angry is that Bougher’s New Jersey Chapter of Moms for Liberty exposed a planned event with the Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA). A “transgender” activist — i.e., a teenage boy “identifying as a girl” — was to lead discussions about sexuality and “being transgender” with Girl Scout troops. The invitation for the event did not include parents. The local Girl Scouts leaders had also encouraged troops to come to a Pride Month event.

📣Non-Binary Scouts?🤡

Alex Bougher, a mom and parental rights activist, was removed from her position as a Girl Scouts leader due to a social media post that revealed the organization's radical alignment with LGBTQIA+ activists. pic.twitter.com/byiZkTVcLy — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) August 15, 2025

Advertisement

Moms for Liberty added:

Alex has been a troop leader for seven years, during which her own daughter has been a member of the troop. She was devastated to receive an unexpected call from the Girl Scouts informing her that she can no longer lead the troop of over 30 young girls. This news meant she would no longer have the opportunity to take them camping, canoeing, performing community service, bonding, and simply enjoying good, wholesome fun together.

But groomers don’t want good, wholesome fun. They hate innocence and love to corrupt it.

For Our VIPs: Leftists Want Religion in Schools — Their Ideological Cult

Even the church at which some of the Girl Scouts meet is woke and definitely part of the problem, Moms for Liberty clarified. The screenshot it shared showed the church announcement virtue-signaling, “we choose to stand with our immigrant neighbors, our Black and brown friends, and Trans and Queer people everywhere.” In other words, they are not interested in the Bible. Maybe they need a refresher on Luke 17:2, complete with millstones.

In Alex's community, Girl Scout events for sixth-grade girls are held in an activist "church" that resembles more of a political organization. Alex and other concerned parents have been working to keep the Girl Scouts' mission centered on what is good, true, and beautiful. However, the activists in their community have other plans.

Advertisement

Girl Scouts has been going woke for a long time. It’s why my own mother put me in American Heritage Girls when I was little instead of the more famous scouts. This LGBTQ indoctrination of little girls is just one more reason to stay far away from Girl Scouts, which is set on being a woke brainwashing outfit.

Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!