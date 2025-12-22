The Chiefs’ Decision Fans Never Wanted

In a small town in the Midwest, a family house has stood empty on the same block for generations. Kids learn to ride bikes in the driveway, and holiday lights are hung every winter before Christmas.

Advertisement

Then, one day, someone signs their name on paperwork, and soon after, a moving van shows up, and the house becomes an asset rather than a home.

The numbers make sense, yet the neighbor's feelings never do.

A Move Made Official

The Kansas City Chiefs finalized a major organizational move, described as a momentous step forward. Team officials framed the decision in terms of facilities, finances, and long-term stability. The language sounded familiar, polished, and corporate.

For Chiefs fans, the message landed differently, hearing separation disguised as progress, and that loyalty mattered until it complicated leverage. Even though the move may satisfy spreadsheets, those lines never filled Arrowhead on Sundays.

Writing at our sister site, Redstate, Katie Jerkovich shared all the advantages the Chiefs organization gains:

Today, we are excited to take another momentous step for the future of the franchise," KC Chiefs owner and chairman Clark Hunt’s announcement read. "We have agreed with the State of Kansas to host Chiefs football beginning with the 2031 NFL season.” "In the years ahead, we look forward to designing and building a state-of-the-art domed stadium and mixed-use district in Wyandotte County, and a best-in-class training facility, team headquarters, and mixed-use district in Olathe, totaling a minimum of $4 billion of development in the State of Kansas,” it added.

Kansas City Built More Than a Fan Base

Advertisement

The Chiefs aren't a franchise that suddenly became relevant; the team helped shape professional football itself. The team defined the AFL, challenged the NFL, and became the first AFL team to play in the inaugural Super Bowl, losing to Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers.

That moment didn't just validate a team and a league; it changed football forever.

Chiefs fans didn't inherit success; they lived through decades of waiting, losing seasons, and playoff heartbreak. Loyalty formed long before trophies followed. Their shared endurance bound the team to the city in ways that contracts would never fully capture.

History isn't erased when the team walks away from that foundation, but it weakens the connection history creates.

Old Scars Still Matter

Like the North, Football fans remember. Like when the Colts left Baltimore in the middle of the night. Bob Irsay didn't just relocate a franchise; he permanently fractured trust. The city never recovered emotionally until the Baltimore Ravens established their bona fides.

The Chiefs aren't sneaking out under the cover of darkness. Still, secrecy isn't the only form betrayal takes. Sometimes it arrives in daylight, wrapped in explanations and reassurances that everyone should understand.

Not only do fans remember who stayed, but they'll also never forget who left.

When Business Wins the Argument

On the surface, regardless of loyalties or fanaticism, professional sports is a business that thrives on an uneven exchange. Fans invest identity, time, and emotion, while cities invest in infrastructure, tax dollars, and civic pride.

Advertisement

Ownership pursues leverage, valuation, and return.

No matter how team owners spin it, financial logic doesn't equal moral logic; decisions that make perfect sense on paper feel wrong in the gut. Chiefs fans didn't disappear during losing seasons, or walk away during years when hope felt thin. That loyalty never had an expiration date, yet loyalty rarely gets a seat at the boardroom table.

What Fans Lose First

Before anything else, fans lose ritual; tailgates fade, familiar drives disappear, and Sundays no longer orbit the same place. Stadium memories tied to parents, kids, and grandparents quietly loosen.

There becomes a mutual exclusivity: Executives discuss markets and growth, while fans talk about home.

Once that bond fractures, repairs are never clean. New fans may arrive, but old ones will carry the scar.

Final Thoughts

After the moving van moves away, the house stands empty. Neighbors know the sale made sense, but what never transfers involves belonging. Franchises move when the opportunity calls. Fans remember when loyalty didn't get a vote.

PJ Media's YUGE Christmas and New Year's sale is on — now at our lowest rate of the year! This huge sale on our VIP Memberships ends on January 1, so make sure you join the club to get our special behind-the-scenes look at the news. Receive 74% off by following this link and using our promo code MERRY74.