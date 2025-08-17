Melania's Message for Putin

I've heard from numerous sources that one person who has the president's ear when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine war is First Lady Melania Trump. She, like her husband, wants peace for the entire world, and if she can do something to help make that happen, she will. We also know she has a soft spot for children and will do whatever it takes to improve the lives of kids here at home and all over the world.

On Friday, in an attempt to appeal to Vladimir Putin's heart — assuming he has one — Mrs. Trump sent a personally written letter to the Russian president via her husband. Donald Trump reportedly hand-delivered the letter to Putin during their historic three-hour meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, and Putin supposedly read it out loud to the delegations from Russia and the United States immediately upon receiving it.

"Dear President Putin," she began. "Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger."

She continued:

As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few.



Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all—so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity — an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology.



Yet in today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them — a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future. Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter.



In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone — you serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today.



It is time.

Here's a picture of the letter that the first lady posted on social media on Saturday.

Unfortunately, while thousands of people from both sides have lost so much during the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian children have, perhaps, suffered the most. While the first lady didn't mention them specifically, Ukraine reported that as of March 2025, Russia had "stolen" nearly 20,000 vulnerable children from the country, many from its orphanages, starting before the actual invasion began. Those are just the ones who are verified. Exact numbers are said to be much higher, with some even speculating them to be around 70,000.

According to Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab, Russia sends the children to "re-education camps" where they are punished for and taught to forget their Ukrainian background in favor of pro-Russian sentiment. Many go on to become Russian soldiers, regardless of whether or not they want to.

No one seems to know exactly what will happen next with this war, but I have no doubt in my mind that President Trump is doing all that he can to put an end to it, and that includes having the first lady speak on behalf of the children who have suffered. I would not be surprised if she continues to play a role in highlighting the humanitarian side of the conflict.

While I was combing through the fake news headlines about Mrs. Trump's letter, I saw everything from reporters and pundits mocking her for writing it to calling it a "word salad" to claiming she's not literate enough to write it herself. The truth is that our first lady is more intelligent and has more class than all of these people put together, and we will always defend that here at PJ Media.

