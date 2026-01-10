A federal judge has ordered the empanelment of a new federal grand jury following a motion from the U.S. Attorney's Office, according to court records.

The grand jury is set to meet on Jan. 12 in Fort Pierce, Fla., following an order that Chief Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida issued on Sept. 26, 2025. (pdf)

George Papadopoulos, a former Trump 2016 campaign advisor whom Deep State conspirators falsely imprisoned as part of their attempt to take down the then-Republican nominee, Donald J. Trump, posted on X: "'Crossfire Hurricane,' the CIA/five eyes operation and the raid on maralago under scrutiny."

Papadopoulos testified in front of Congress last year to expose an alleged Democrat conspiracy that senior members of the Obama administration and British intelligence led. It was directed at derailing the 2016 presidential elections and led to several government agencies entrapping him, resulting in a brief prison sentence.

He claimed that Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper, both known intelligence operatives, fed him false information about Russian hacking of Hillary Clinton's emails, in order to establish the lie that Trump was secretly working for Moscow, to justify the illegal FBI surveillance of the Trump campaign.

Although the Sept. 2025 court order does not specify the subject of the investigation, Mike Davis, an ally of the President and a legal activist, suggests, along with other published sources, that it may be related to allegations of a broad conspiracy against Trump.

Grand jury proceedings are usually conducted in secret and are meant to evaluate whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to secure an indictment.

It is rumored that the order is connected to criminal investigations into the Mar-a-Lago raid and past actions of former President Joe Biden's Department of Justice, but the exact scope and targets of the grand jury’s work remain officially unspecified at the moment.

Davis claimed on the Charlie Kirk Show on Oct. 17 that U.S. Attorney Jason Quiñones of the Southern District of Florida, whom he described as “my buddy," directed the empanelment following the latter's advocacy for an investigation into the Mar-a-Lago raid and legal harassment of President Trump and his allies.

“I would say to these lawfare Democrats who waged this unprecedented, Republic-ending Russian collusion hoax conspiracy against President Trump, his top aides and his supporters over the last eight years, I would say to those lawfare Democrats to lawyer up,” Davis said.

Meanwhile, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made a criminal referral last July, based on a declassified Sept. 18, 2020 report from the House Intelligence Committee, alleging that high-level government officials engaged in a "treasonous conspiracy," prompting the formation of a Justice Department "strike force" to examine the claims.

The allegations led U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to open a criminal investigation into claims that top national security officials under the Obama administration participated in a conspiracy to link Trump to Russian election interference in 2016–2017 and direct the use of a grand jury to probe the conspiracy claims.

