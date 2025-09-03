Restaurant Loses Case After Denying Male Entry to Women’s Bathroom

A Delaware restaurant has been ordered to pay up and put staff through woke reeducation after it refused to allow a biological male to use the women’s bathroom.

The Human and Civil Rights Commission in Delaware issued an outrageous decision this week against a Rehoboth Beach restaurant that rightly required a “transgender woman,” aka a man, to follow their rules before accessing the bathroom of his choice. The Hideout Arcade Bar & Grille supposedly violated the Delaware Equal Accommodations Law and is being punished accordingly, Delaware Online reported.

Libs of TikTok shared more information, noting that the person in question “reportedly refused to have his ID scanned which would show MALE and then require him to use the men’s bathroom, so they denied him entry.”

The Delaware Human and Civil Rights Commission, therefore, ordered the owners of The Hideout Arcade Bar & Grille to pay $2,000, according to Libs of TikTok, and the restaurant’s employees are required to take “anti-discrimination training,” or rather, woke reeducation.

Democrat-run states in America are beginning to bear a terrifying resemblance to Marxist dictatorships. They require everyone to bow and scrape before mentally ill leftists or else they treat them worse than actual criminals, especially illegal alien criminals.

NEW: Delaware Human and Civil Rights Commission has found Hideout restaurant broke the law by not allowing a man pretending to be a women into the girls bathroom



He reportedly refused to have his ID scanned which would show MALE and then require him to use the men’s bathroom, so… pic.twitter.com/LO0d9n2xvi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 3, 2025

Unfortunately for The Hideout, Delaware’s woke Equal Accommodations Law requires that a person be allowed to use “public accommodation” as they wish, regardless of which made-up gender they claim for themselves:

All persons within the jurisdiction of this State are entitled to the full and equal accommodations, facilities, advantages and privileges of any place of public accommodation regardless of the race, age, marital status, creed, religion, color, sex, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin of such persons.

Of course, in my opinion, a privately owned restaurant shouldn’t be considered a place of public accommodation, but leftists don’t believe in private property any more than they believe in free speech or freedom of religion. No restaurant owners are allowed to make rules for their own businesses if those rules conflict with the latest in woke insanity.

This Delaware law also takes care to define “gender identity,” claiming it “means a gender-related identity, appearance, expression or behavior of a person, regardless of the person's assigned sex at birth.” In other words, any crackpot can identify as anything in the universe, from the opposite sex to a vampire or arugula, and demand that everyone in Delaware affirm and pander to his ridiculous delusion.

After all, Rehoboth Beach is a favorite spot for our former Meanderer-in-Chief, Joe Biden, who spent a great deal of time there at his beach house while his autopen and staff ran this country into the ground. The Hideout is, unluckily for the owners, located in a hub of wealthy, elitist leftism.

