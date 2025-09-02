Back to Activism: Teachers’ Union Boycotts Target Over DEI

One of the two largest teachers unions in America is starting off the school year by agitating against Target for complying with a Trump administration executive order to end its woke diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program. If you want to know why American kids can’t remember the multiplication table or achieve reading comprehension, but they can remember a dozen “genders,” this is why.

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) is led by Randi Weingarten, the insidious activist who loathes the Trump administration, campaigned for Democrats, fanatically supports DEI/CRT, opposes deportations of criminal illegal aliens, and apparently did not use the hefty COVID-19 payout she demanded for reopening schools on actually reopening schools. She and AFT are back out protesting and propagandizing, and the school year has barely started.

Meanwhile, U.S. students have hit historic low scores in reading and math. Talk about having your priorities completely out of order.

AFT issued a Sept. 1 press release detailing its latest strenuous efforts to oppose common sense, reality, and traditional American values in the corporate world:

On Labor Day, AFT President Randi Weingarten joined Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates and Dr. Jamal Bryant, senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Ga., to announce dual union resolutions in support of the nationwide boycott against Target, after the retailer rescinded its diversity, equity and inclusive efforts to comply with the Trump administration’s offensive attacks on DEI and communities of color.

AFT bragged that Bryant, who apparently thinks his religious duty is to demand racism from major businesses, has caused Target to lose $12 billion in sales.

Weingarten, whose union has repeatedly joined efforts backed and funded by leftist billionaire George Soros, pontificated, “This movement comes at a crucial moment—when American workers find themselves at the whim of billionaires and board rooms that are more invested in money over people.” Amazing how she didn’t feel that way when she was refusing to reopen schools during COVID lockdowns until she received huge amounts of taxpayer money.

Absurdly asserting that “Target betrayed promises to communities of color throughout the United States,” Weingarten displayed her Trump Derangement Syndrome as usual: “Target rolled back promises to help the people who have been loyal customers, because of a president who is trying to roll back history and ignore the struggle for freedom and justice. Those customers, who have helped Target’s bottom line, now feel set aside, ignored and dismissed.” Actually, the only ones feeling ignored and dismissed are radical activists like Weingarten.

AFT demands of Target:

Fulfilling its $2 billion pledge to the Black business community; Making a multimillion-dollar investment into 23 Black-owned banks; Establishing 10 retail training centers at historically Black colleges and universities; and Fully restoring and recommitting to DEI principles.

Racism and racism and more racism.

Of course, Weingarten also announced in July an AFT curriculum partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), the entity that wants to make sure you “own nothing, have no privacy,” and have no freedom of speech. Oh, yes — and in 2022, WEF proposed microchipping children. So it is blindingly obvious that AFT prioritizes woke activism and Marxist ideology over education.

