Randi Weingarten Announces WEF Curriculum Partnership

The most insidious U.S. teachers’ union is partnering with the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) in a curriculum partnership straight out of an Orwellian novel.

After railing against President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon at great length in her speech to her union’s conference on July 25, American Federation of Teachers (AFT) head and radical Marxist activist Randi Weingarten announced new partnerships. These include working with the WEF on curriculum.

In case you might have forgotten, WEF laid out its plan for a future where you “own nothing, have no privacy” and supposedly enjoy it. WEF, despite its much-touted dedication to climate alarmism, just hosted another conference in polluting China as its love affair with the genocidal Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intensifies. Indeed, WEF has pushed a digital ID/social credit score similar to China’s, which is required to do or buy anything and can be deactivated by the government at the smallest sign of political dissidence.

In case you needed another advertisement for homeschooling…



Teacher union boss Randi Weingarten announces partnership with the WEF pic.twitter.com/eQmEMQ2YxW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 27, 2025





This is the evil entity about which Weingarten proudly announced, “And we are partnering with the World Economic Forum to create a curriculum that will lead to good jobs and solid careers in U.S. manufacturing.”

Again, WEF is fully on board with having manufacturing in tyrannical countries, such as China, which uses abusive or even slave labor on a mass scale. WEF is partnered with dozens of CCP entities and holds up Communist China as a model for other nations to follow. In June, WEF published a piece titled “Made in China 2.0: The future of global manufacturing?” And no, it was not mourning the prospect. Then there is the fact that WEF is fanatic about promoting toxic and inefficient solar panels, wind turbines, and anything else that could undermine our electric grid and make manufacturing nearly impossible. I am not sure how partnering with WEF could by any stretch of the imagination supposedly promote an increase in or the prosperity of American manufacturing, but then again Weingarten lies for a living.

Speaking of which, in her speech, she made preposterous accusations that by cutting government spending and providing tax breaks to working-class Americans, Trump is literally starving Americans, depriving them of necessary healthcare, rewarding the uber rich only, and ensuring our children cannot have a good education. “This government is attacking the foundations of our humanity,” she wailed.

Because obviously a good education involves giving more money to unions like AFT to brainwash kids to be Marxists. Weingarten insisted on prolonging Covid lockdowns that devastated students’ educational progress, demanded more government money to reopen (which was not used on reopening schools), and is fully dedicated to radical LGBTQ and CRT ideology. She is a grifter and a globalist who wants ever more taxpayer dollars to fuel our educational crisis.

Ever since the federal government got involved in education and unions like AFT became so powerful, U.S. students have hit historic low scores in reading and math. Reform is necessary, but reform is against Weingarten’s interests. Thus she turns to WEF for help in countering the Trump administration’s educational reforms. The AFT is truly a threat to the present and future of America.

