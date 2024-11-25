Dangerous: Radical Randi Weingarten Thrilled at Trump’s Labor Pick

One of the major Democrat union heads who enforced disastrous COVID-19 lockdown policies and extreme LGBTQ propaganda for kids was excited by Donald Trump’s pick for Labor Secretary. Yes, you should be worried.

Advertisement

My colleague Stephen Kruiser has done an excellent job highlighting multiple reasons why Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) was a horrible choice for any position in Trump’s cabinet. But let’s dive deeper into why the praise of pro-Kamala, anti-Trump lesbian loony Randi Weingarten is such a damning anti-endorsement of Chavez-DeRemer.

It is all very well for Trump to talk about unity, as Republicans have done for well over a hundred years, but many Democrat leaders now as always are completely uninterested in anything but all-out war with Republicans. Conciliation and squishy, left-leaning cabinet picks are likely to be as disastrous in the long run as they have been since the ordinarily sensible Lincoln foolishly accepted the evil Andrew Johnson as VP in 1864 to promote “unity.” As we saw during Trump’s first administration, a mere handful of his bad picks and corrupt career bureaucrats were able to wreak a lot of havoc, and We the People felt the repercussions of it.

While it was the Biden-Harris administration that enforced harmful and unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the nightmare of masking, lockdowns, and untested vaccine touting began under Trump and was later (even if not initially) supported by him. True, Trump had a more common sense approach than other officials, but he trusted NIAID head Anthony Fauci and several other health officials who turned out to be knowingly harming countless Americans with their horrible and baseless policies.

Advertisement

One figure prominently involved in enforcing COVID-19 lockdown policies on schools, putting most American children significantly behind in school and contributing to the spike in youth depression during lockdowns, was American Federation of Teachers (AFT) union head and chief groomer Randi Weingarten. Weingarten was distraught over Trump’s 2024 election win, claiming “we saw fear and anger win,” but she has discovered a silver lining — or perhaps, in her case, a rainbow lining.

Randi Weingarten is speaking again which means there’s a new free advertisement for homeschooling your kids



She said she cried as she voted for Kamala pic.twitter.com/DMa19qmqwc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 12, 2024

“Now, this would be a significant appointment for Trump to make… Lori Chavez-DeRemer touted for US Labor Secretary,” Weingarten posted on Nov. 21. The next day, with the nomination confirmed, Weingarten was even more enthusiastic:

It is significant that the Pres-elect nominated Rep. Chavez-DeRemer for Labor. Her record suggests real support of workers & their right to unionize. I hope it means the Trump admin will actually respect collective bargaining and workers' voices from Teamsters to teachers. — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣 (@rweingarten) November 23, 2024

And here’s why those two tweets alone show Chavez-DeRemer is an awful pick. Soon after the 2016 election, Weingarten scare-mongered about the incoming Trump administration and urged her fellow teachers to expend effort on promoting LGBTQ ideology both in their schools and at the policymaking level. In 2023, Weingarten was furious at efforts to remove critical race theory and LGBTQ propaganda, including pornographic content, from schools. She wants teachers to be able to “gender transition” students, too, and has consistently prioritized LGBTQ brainwashing as AFT president.

Advertisement

Just days after he was shot in an attempted ass*ss*nat*on, Randi Weingarten suggests Trump is an "existential threat to democracy and freedom" and that he's a violent, tyrannical, fascist.



Is this what "toning it down" looks like?



Deranged.pic.twitter.com/5fx8os6N7o — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2024

Also, as noted above, Weingarten and her powerful teachers’ union brought pressure to bear to keep schools closed for as long as possible during COVID, even long after evidence indicated children were not at risk and schools were not epicenters of the virus, as New York Post reported.

Randi Weingarten is again attempting to rewrite history by claiming she advocated for schools to reopen. The fact is she campaigned to keep schools closed, and was influential in halting the CDC’s plans for reopening. https://t.co/rxYj7wMtpR pic.twitter.com/VyjMszFGcY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 18, 2023

Weingarten then demanded massive amounts of money to open schools safely, ultimately garnering over $180 billion in taxpayer funds for schools, much of which either was not spent or was not spent on school reopening, according to the Post. Yet even though Weingarten grudgingly admitted to some mistakes afterward, she insisted that her union needed more funding than ever.

It should be fairly obvious therefore that anyone Randi Weingarten endorses, including Chavez-DeRemer, poses a threat to the MAGA agenda that Americans voted for and that so desperately needs to be implemented to stop the Marxist takeover of America.

Advertisement

You can rely on PJ Media to tell you the hard truths other outlets cover up or ignore. Take advantage of our Black Friday sale to get 74% off a VIP membership with promo code POTUS47, and if you’re already a member, consider upgrading to Platinum!