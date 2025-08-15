Are Democrats Really This Desperate to Defend Crime?

CNN’s “The Arena” got tense Thursday when the overwhelmingly left-leaning panel tried to claim that crime is worse in red states than in Washington, D.C. — completely ignoring that the cities they cited have long been run by Democrats. The tension hit a peak when Republican strategist Scott Jennings went toe-to-toe with former Obama advisor David Axelrod, who thought he had Jennings in a “gotcha” moment.

Advertisement

Axelrod tried to deflect criticism of Democrat-run Washington by bringing up Jennings’ hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, clearly thinking he had the upper hand. It was a classic Democratic move, aimed at countering President Trump’s crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital. But Jennings anticipated the setup and quickly pointed out that Louisville — just like D.C. — has been under Democratic leadership for decades, with both a Democrat mayor and a Democrat governor.

Axelrod pressed his point. “Your hometown of Louisville has comparable murder rates and property [crime]. So you’re saying it’s all about the Democratic mayor and Democratic… Would you advise the president to describe Louisville as he describes Washington? Would you support sending the military into Louisville?”

Jennings didn’t miss a beat. “Well, Louisville and the District of Columbia are two different places because the Constitution designates—”

Axelrod tried to interject: “The president says he can send them into other cities.”

Jennings seized on the interruption to make his point clear. “Exactly right. Louisville is a violent place. We had a kid shot at a bus stop. We have an epidemic of violence in Louisville, and it has been under Democratic control for decades, and my state’s been under a Democratic governor for the last two—”

Advertisement

Elliot Williams, CNN chief political analyst, who was also on the panel, conceded part of Jennings’ argument. “Absolutely true. But you can’t deny that it’s politically advantageous for the mayor [sic] to go after the mayors of—”

Jennings interrupted with an agreement, though he turned the point on its head. “Can I agree with you on politics? It’s good politics to reduce crime.”

“Agree,” Williams responded.

“That’s why Trump is reducing crime,” Jennings said bluntly. “And I don’t understand why Democrats want to keep it the same.”

CNN’s David Axelrod and Eliot Williams try to trap Scott Jennings over crime in Washington D.C. by invoking Jennings’s home city of Louisville, Kentucky. It didn’t go well.



“Well, Louisville and the District of Columbia are two different places because the Constitution… pic.twitter.com/VwkgBRhkI6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 14, 2025

The exchange raises a troubling question: Are Democrats really this desperate to defend crime? The answer seems clear. Time and again, cities under Democrat control — whether it’s D.C., Louisville, or countless other blue-run areas — have seen violence spiral out of control, yet Democratic leaders refuse to take responsibility. Instead of confronting the consequences of their policies, they resort to deflection, hand-waving, or absurd arguments against practical solutions that could restore law and order.

Advertisement

ICYMI: Sen. Kennedy: Democrats Need to 'Buy Some Testicles' on Amazon

From opposing stronger policing to undermining neighborhood security, or outright dismissing the role of leadership in rising crime, the pattern is impossible to miss. This isn’t just a local problem; it’s a mindset that prioritizes ideology over safety, leaving ordinary Americans to pay the price for political cowardice. The exchange exposes the sheer irrationality of a party willing to defend failed policies rather than protect the public, proving that, when it comes to crime, Democrats may be more committed to excuses than solutions.

Fed up with endless excuses as crime skyrockets in Democrat-run cities? PJ Media VIP tears down the walls of media silence and uncovers the reality politicians want you to ignore. Join the fight and get 60% off with code FIGHT. Unlock exclusive content and ad-free browsing. Your support fuels truth-telling. Don’t stand by — join today and help restore accountability.