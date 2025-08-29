Another Transgender Killer Arrested at House With BLM, Palestine Graffiti

A middle-aged Massachusetts father is the latest victim of transgender violence, as a radical LGBTQ wokie killed the man for photographing his vandalism.

Libs of TikTok posted about “MORE TRANS VIOLENCE” on Thursday, explaining, “Sasha Shakur, a man pretending to be a woman whose legal name is Snehal Ansh Srivastava, was just arrested in Massachusetts after he allegedly shot and kiIIed a 57-year-old man. Srivastava was reportedly spray painting on a local bridge when the victim took a picture of him, which started an altercation. Srivastava then allegedly shot the man during the incident.”

Sasha Shakur, who was just arrested for allegedly shooting and kiIIing a man in Massachusetts, posted a video admitting that he uses the women's locker room at a local spa because he identifies as a woman.



This alleged killer was invading female restrooms.



TRANS VIOLENCE IS AN… https://t.co/aWfKNjuEEI pic.twitter.com/nLGf3fo4kL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 28, 2025

Libs of TikTok added, “Shakur was arrested at his home, which was covered in graffiti such as ‘BLM, Free Palestine, and Defund the Police.’ Why does this keep happening???” It’s almost as if an activist’s combination of mental illness (transgenderism), pro-terrorist sentiments (“Palestine”), and hatred for law enforcement tends toward his committing deadly violence.

First Minneapolis. Now Massachusetts. Snehal “Sasha” Srivastava, a radical trans activist, was arrested for murder the day after the trans church mass sh—ting. Shrewsbury Police @shrewsburymapd are refusing to release the name of the suspect.



Ngo Comment: https://t.co/1mdXtcbu6Z — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2025





This shooting came the same week as the mass shooting committed by transgender "woman" Robert “Robin” Westman at the chapel of a Minneapolis Catholic school, which left two young children dead and 17 people — mostly children — injured. Minneapolis also had a second mass shooting this week, but the suspect in that incident has yet to be identified.

There has been a rash of transgender/LGBTQ mass shootings and terrorism in recent years, with at least four mass shootings by transgender individuals in the five years previous to March 2023, and far too many instances of trans murderers and terrorists since then. I wrote about some of them for “Trans Day of Visibility,” including the trans “Zizian” cult responsible for murdering an elderly landlord in California, as well as Border Patrol agent David Maland.

Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson provided more details on Srivastava's crime, stating, “While officers were responding, dispatch advised that they could actually hear shots on the 911 call. When officers arrived, they located a victim, provided medical attention, and that victim was transported to a local hospital where, tragically, he died of his injuries.”

Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. added, “The gentleman who was shot was returning from (walking his 6-year-old child) to school when he interacted with the man on the bridge. It appeared that the man was doing some type of spray painting. He took a picture of the man, and that started the altercation.”

The Post Millennial noted:

The residence was covered in graffiti with slogans including “Free Palestine,” “Free Congo,” “BLM,” “GLM,” and “Ganga Gardens.” A sign in the window of the house that reads “Sasha Shakur” also confirms the social media account username.

The X account appears to have been locked.

Srivastava's crime highlights once again the phenomenon of Democrat-fueled violence. By promoting and supporting pro-Hamas riots, racially-focused domestic terrorism, violent hatred of law enforcement, and policies that favor criminals, the Democrat Party has ensured that many of its supporters see no issue with attacking and even killing other people. In some cases, the leftists believe they are actually to be admired for their crimes.

And unfortunately, that means there are likely to be more examples of transgender terrorism in the coming months and years.

