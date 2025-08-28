RFK Jr. Asks : Could Bad Meds Be Driving Mass Shootings?

While many nations around the world struggle with violent crime, including stabbings, shootings, and massacres, the phenomenon of a person simply walking into a public building and shooting numerous people has not been historically common — particularly in America — until recent decades. What is driving the growing crisis of mass shootings?

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes he has the answer. He thinks that the tendency in America to overmedicate young people, particularly young men, including for conditions that are essentially invented by the medical industrial complex, could be a major factor.

“I certainly consider mass shootings a health crisis, and we are doing for the first time, real studies to find out what the ideology of that is,” Kennedy said Thursday during a press conference on rural hospitals with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Yesterday, a transgender shooter killed two children and injured 17 more people at a Minneapolis Catholic school.

Kennedy continued, “And we're looking for the first time at psychiatric drugs.” Americans, he emphasized, “have had guns in this country forever. When I was a kid, we had shooting clubs at our school. People, kids, my classmates, other people, would bring a 22 rifle with them at school and park it in the parking lot. Nobody was shooting.”

Then something changed, and now the number of mass shootings appears to be increasing rather than decreasing. There are a number of factors, but awful treatments for mental health disorders could very well be one. The Minneapolis shooter, Robert Westman, was almost certainly receiving some bad medical “care” and drugs given that he was transgender.

As Kennedy said, “there's never been a time in America — in the history of humanity — when people walked into a crowd, into a church or a movie theater or a school or crowd … and just started randomly shooting. It's happening in our country. It's not happening around the world, and there are many other countries that have comparable levels of guns that we have in this country.” Again, this is somewhat deceptive because it leaves out terrorist groups and cartels that are powerful in many countries, but it still highlights the specific issue of random shootings.

Kennedy went on: “We had comparable levels [of guns in America] in the '40s, '50s and '60s, and people weren't doing that. Something changed, and it dramatically changed human behavior. And one of the culprits we need to examine is whether the fact that we are the most overmedicated nation in the world, and [that] a lot of those are psychiatric drugs that have black box warnings on them that warn of suicidal and … homicidal ideation, so we are doing those studies.”

Now, government cannot solve a health crisis, but since our federal government is unconstitutionally so involved in healthcare anyway, the agencies might as well be spending our taxpayer money on something useful. And it would indeed be useful to know whether the psychotropic drugs prescribed to countless Americans in recent decades are harmful or helpful. I can come up with half a dozen examples of how harmful they are from my own experience, but anecdotes are not scientific data, which is what Kennedy wants to come up with.

Throughout most of history, doctors didn’t think a hyper five-year-old boy struggling to focus on math problems or a girl who preferred sports to dolls was in need of medication or surgeries. Unfortunately, with the socialization of healthcare and the increasing dependence of the medical profession on Big Pharma, young people in America are increasingly overmedicated and over-diagnosed. In many cases, the long-term effects of the drugs are simply not known. Until now.

