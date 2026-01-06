Trends Are Looking Up, and We're Only Six Days Into The New Year

Good morning, good people. You being here makes all the difference, and I'm grateful. Today is Tuesday, Jan 6, 2026. I'll explain the seemly out of place picture as we proceed here.

Today in History:

1838: Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail demonstrate their telegraph in New Jersey. .. / - / ... / .- / .-.. / .-.. / .- / -... / --- / ..- / - / - / .... / . / -.-. / --- / -.. / . / -.- / -.-

1853: U.S. President-elect Franklin Pierce and his family are involved in a train wreck in Massachusetts that kills his 11-year-old son, Benny.

1893: The Washington National Cathedral is chartered by Congress. It was funded entirely by private donations, but still got some objections on "separation of church and state" grounds, nonetheless.

1912: New Mexico becomes the 47th state of the Union.

1929: Mother Teresa arrives in Calcutta to begin her work among India's poorest.

1931: Thomas Edison submits his last patent application for an electroplating component - just two days before his death.

1964: Rolling Stones' first tour of England as headline act: The Ronettes and The Swinging Blue Jeans open for them.

1967: The Milton Berle Show airs its last show on ABC-TV.

1968: The Beatles' album Magical Mystery Tour goes #1 and stays there for eight weeks.

2017: Elizabeth Warren announces her intention to run for a second term as Massachusetts senator. It is said to be the only time in history that someone used smoke signals to make such an announcement. (Okay, I made up the last part.)

* * *

It’s only the very first Tuesday of the new year. Let’s take a quick inventory of the momentous events of these last few days, in no particular order. It's nothing short of amazing when you step back and look at it.

Venezuela is finally free of its dictator and is on its way to freeing itself from China and Russia as well. I still can't get over the juxtaposition of actual Venezuelans celebrating Donald Trump's action, and American leftists (And in this I include many libertarians and establishment Republicans) decrying that action. As I said yesterday, if those optics don't convince you what those people are about, then nothing ever will.

HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O'Neill reports that Abukar Dahir Osman, Permanent Representative of Somalia to the UN and President of the Security Council, is associated with Progressive Health Care Services, a home health agency in Cincinnati. HHS has previously taken action against Progressive in response to a conviction for Medicaid fraud, possibly surpassing what we’re seeing in Tim Walz’s Minnesota. They most decidedly will not be the last.

Our action in Venezuela is so obviously good that even the weighty subjects on The View could no longer deny it.

Emanuel Rincon, the Venezuelan freedom fighter, says:

We are going to have a statue of President Trump in the main streets of Caracas. 100% The Venezuelans are really grateful for President Trump. It’s not an easy job to take our Maduro. It was huge. He’s a hero to the people. We don’t want socialists in America. Those people don’t understand what it’s like living in a socialist country. Move to Cuba or Venezuela to really find out.

The amount of international cooperation is huge, and all of it is leaning our way. As an example, Kenya:

The former vice president of Kenya stated that President Trump should come to Kenya to find those Somalis who took money from Minnesota, USA, and are currently in Kenya. They have taken over farms and established a large mall located in the Islii neighborhood. The owner of the… pic.twitter.com/0HKmQT8qi4 — Minnesota Lady America First🇺🇸 (@BubbyBlu29353) January 4, 2026

Oh, and Maine as well. The rabbit hole of Somali fraud seems bottomless.



Walz has left the political realm, apparently to spend more time in prison. Oh, I'm serious. I’m betting that the federal government will criminally charge him in Minnesota. Better, I see Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says that "the entire Democrat administration" in Minnesota will likely resign over the massive fraud uncovered in the state. I will not be shocked to find many of them, too, going into court.

ALERT: Former House Speaker McCarthy says that "the entire Democrat administration" in Minnesota will likely resign over the massive fraud uncovered in the state.



This comes after Tim Walz dropped out of the governors race this morning. pic.twitter.com/2HttIi0J75 — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) January 5, 2026

Authorities are discovering more fraud daily. There’s Boston, for example, where some $7 million in SNAP funding was stolen. Two Haitian immigrants involved in running tiny empty-shelf shops redeeming $540K/month in EBT for cash and illicit items, six times a real supermarket's volume.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting just gave up the ghost today. PBS, which is downstream from CPB, is also among the walking dead. I have waited for this to happen for years now. It's past due.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) has been recalled into Military service, demoted, and shamed in front of the entire world, by way of the UCMJ.

Authorities continue to track, board, and seize tankers running oil and other things between Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela. Iran has rioters on the streets, seeking an overthrow of Iran’s Islamic terrorist government. If we’re reading the signs correctly, the Iranian people are about to topple it, if they haven’t by the time you read this, and Israel and other nations will be helping.

You’ve gotta feel bad for the Somali pirates. They’ve been trying to steal a living by taking over cargo ships, and a lot have died in that task — tough way to make a living. It turns out that all they needed to do was open a daycare center in the States.

Unconfirmed Intel from Mossad says that a strong explosion was reported at a factory belonging to Kala Company in Iran. Kala Company is reported to have links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and, during nationwide protests, allegedly used company vehicles to transport regime forces to suppress demonstrators opposing the Islamic Republic. We don’t have confirmation on the details of casualties or damage. Word has it the Ayatollah is making arrangements to move to Moscow. (Yeah, big shock, I know.)

The communists in Cuba are in a full-blown panic, recognizing that the light at the end of the tunnel is the proverbial train. For one thing, Venezuelan oil was the only thing keeping their tanks full. That's now over.

As I go to press, word from the Georgia Recorder that:

A Democratic state lawmaker resigned her seat days before she was charged with fraudulently receiving nearly $14,000 in unemployment benefits intended for people who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Rep. Karen Bennett of Stone Mountain became the second Georgia House Democrat accused of illegally exploiting the program after Covington Rep. Sharon Henderson was arrested and charged on similar grounds last month. Bennett holds a doctorate in physical therapy and the allegations center around her company called Metro Therapy Providers. According to a charging document from the U.S. District Court in Atlanta, in May 2020, Bennett applied for federal pandemic relief funds listing two employers, the state General Assembly and Metro Therapy. According to the document, Bennett stated in her application for pandemic unemployment relief that her job included providing in-home physical therapy services and that she was unable to perform her job because of pandemic guidelines. Prosecutors say those were lies.

Nah. Couldn't be, right?

As a result of all of this, and in spite of all the kvetching about how Trump was going to crash the economy, the stock market is on fire today.

All of this just in the last five days? It suggests it's going to be a great year. I certainly won't have any shortage of things to write about. Indeed, I'll be candid with you and wonder if I can keep up with it. Mind you, I will not complain about it.

But, you know, you've gotta have pity on the leftists after all of this. The way this stuff has been happening so rapid fire, they've GOT to be exhausted.

One minute they're defending Somali fraudsters, the next they're defending Walz, then they've got to become experts on the UCMJ to defend Kelly, then they've got to defend the dictator drug lord and all around warm collectivist Maduro, after spending years telling us he was a bad guy they wanted gone. Odd thing: After months of calling Trump a dictator, they get angry at Trump for removing one.

Next, they shift attacks on America to protect Cuba and Iran, each position contradicting and defeating the previous one, with the one consistency in their arguments being opposition to Donald Trump. And after all of that, finding out that nobody gives a turkey what they say, anyway. It has to be hard on them, really. (Snicker)

Do the Democrats really think they're going to take Congress back with a record like this still fresh in the minds of the American voter? Not going to happen. A very rude awakening awaits the "woke.” The year of reckoning has arrived.

Oh, I know. Why the picture of Josh Allen? It's the cherry on top! My Buffalo Bills won big time, over the Jets on Sunday.

Thought for today: Even if you're making just small steps, you're leaving footprints, you're making progress.

Make it yours, people. I'll see you here tomorrow.

