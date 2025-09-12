LGBTQ Influencer Gives a Stunning Rebuke to Anti-Kirk Haters

It takes guts to stand up to your own community. Makeup artist, entertainer, and LGBTQ influencer Jeffree Star harshly criticized anyone celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death, saying Kirk was killed for “speaking the truth.”

Advertisement

With long green nails pointed and pink hair shining, Star dropped some truth bombs online. He emphasized how Kirk only debated people and fought for truth, and called anyone celebrating Kirk’s death a “they/them loser” deluded by lies.

Streaming on Wednesday, just after the tragedy occurred, Star expressed horror and sorrow over the assassination. “Charlie Kirk was just shot and has now passed away while he was debating at the Utah Valley [University]. And this happened while we've been streaming,” Star said. “I've literally been editing a video, I'm about to upload it right now, and I'm literally stunned, like, what is going on, dude? [killed] for speaking the truth. That's what happened. Are you kidding me right now?”

Makeup artist and influencer Jeffree Star has a message for sick crazies who hate Charlie Kirk: pic.twitter.com/0V8GMzhDnH — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) September 12, 2025

After that initial shocked effusion, Star anticipated any criticism he might get and the sick gloating from some radical transgender activists that has since transpired. He explained, “If you watch me daily, we don't really get political in this room. We're all about positivity, makeup, sarcasm, jokes, trolling, clapping back, being fun, okay.” But he made an exception for Charlie’s death.

Advertisement

Related: Meet Sick Educators Celebrating Kirk’s Death

“This is a grown man who fought for the truth, who went all around our country debating people, debating people of all walks of life, walks of religion, walks of duality, he debated everybody,” Star stated emphatically. “And if you're in here saying it wasn't the truth, you are a they/them loser, okay, you are one of those people who doesn't want to live in reality. You want to live in your — in your weird little — little brain up here.”

Star doubled down on his critiques of anti-Kirk haters. “You are delusional,” he said. “You are not right in the head, okay. So any of you weirdos coming in here, Charlie fought for the truth. He debated people all over this country, and he didn't care what you were, he still had a conversation with everybody. Why did I respect him? Because he knows reality.”

Amen to that. You should not have to agree with someone to think it is horrible when he is shot in the neck at a public event, especially when that person didn’t do anything violent but simply debated people in between raising his little children.

Advertisement

Yet countless “transgenders” on social media and pro-LGBTQ activists have tried to claim that what happened to Kirk was wonderful, based on outrageous and false assertions about his supposed hatred for homosexuals. In fact, Dave Rubin — who is “married” to a man — furiously debunked horror novelist Stephen King’s claim that Kirk wanted to stone homosexuals. “Charlie was never anything but kind to me and my husband. We broke bread many times, and he never treated us with anything other than respect," Rubin said. "He even came to our house not too long ago and plot twist, didn’t throw rocks at us. Write about that sometime, you hack."

Star is absolutely right — Charlie Kirk was killed because he was a champion for truth.

Here at PJ Media, we celebrate truth-tellers. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.