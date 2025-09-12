Meet Sick Educators Celebrating Kirk’s Death

Based on numerous comments from teachers and school employees across the nation after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, it seems Scott Presler is absolutely right to mourn the “demons” online and say, “Our education system is a cancer.”

From Iowa high school teacher Matthew Kargol declaring “1 Nazi down” to the Clemson University professor who shared a joke that Kirk disliked DEI but DIED to Clovis Educator Elizabeth Phill lecturing “a nazi was killed” to the North Carolina teacher who called Kirk a “d*uchebag,” woke educators put their shameless hate on full display.

Natan Pirete Gadens reportedly works at clinical labs for MIT and Harvard University. A post under his account asks, “Can someone send me the video of Charlie Kirk being shot and his blood gushing out of his neck? I need something to brighten my mood…”

Pennsylvania school guidance counselor Billie Jean Miller, whose job it is to help children with mental conditions, appears to have a serious mental condition herself. She posted, “Just to be clear. Not all people who kill others are mentally ill.”

Houston teacher Kisha Dawson shared a news flash about Kirk’s shooting and joked, “I think I’m going to get myself something sweet tonight. Maybe ice cream, maybe a cookie or two. Who knows??” Maybe Satan does.

Meadville Area Middle School teacher Chris Condon posted memes of Kirk with the comment, “Such a wonderful man.. too bad he’s gone to hell.” Condon seems to be confusing Kirk with himself.

This freak needs a history lesson on the invention of the “Palestinian people,” some stats on how damaging it is for rape victims to get abortions, and a mental health intervention:

Meet Anthony Seippel.



He teaches English at Thomas Dale High School in Chester, VA.



In response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Thomas shared a post that says,



“And now you want us to have compassion?”



“keep your outrage where it belongs”



📍Virginia pic.twitter.com/IZbnBi7tqj — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 12, 2025

Jacksonville Public Education Fund employee Leofric Thomas Jr. gloated, “You reap what you sow.” Reid Friedson, reportedly a Cornell University professor, had a similar comment as part of his lengthy and falsity-riddled rant about Kirk’s supposed “racism or fascism,” including an insane accusation that Kirk committed treason re: Jan. 6 and “The federal penalty for treason is death. Was this some strange twist of karmic universal justice?”

BREAKING: Teacher at @PachecoUSD placed on leave after disgusting comment on Charlie Kirk's ass*ssination HE NEEDS TO BE FIRED! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) Sep 10, 2025

Florida teacher Kelly Brock-Sanchez was suspended after expressing satisfaction at seeing Kirk’s obituary and indicating she hoped for a second death too:

Florida Teacher Suspended



Kelly Brock-Sanchez of Ridgeview Elementary School in Lakeside, FL, has been suspended.



An investigation will follow.



She’s the one who was hoping for an obituary. pic.twitter.com/kzUgicbClP — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 11, 2025

Libs of TikTok called out Chesterfield County (Va.) Public Schools Dean of Students Alana Hartman-Hall for sneering, “when you promote violence and advocate for a percentage of teachers and students to be sacrificed to school shootings. You reap what you sow… If you aren’t in a school and aren’t responsible for kids you’ll never get it. Once again Charlie Kirk you reap what you sow.” I know one person who should not be responsible for kids and who definitely doesn’t get it. She apparently thinks that because Kirk believed in the Second Amendment and arming good guys with guns so the only people with weapons aren’t bad guys, that means he wanted children to die. Notice she doesn’t have any empathy with Kirk’s children. Hartman-Hall is now under investigation in her district.

It is also worth noting that countless crazed leftists appear to be under the unalterable conviction that expressing opinions different from theirs is equivalent to violence, so that not using invented pronouns is morally equivalent to shooting someone in the neck. The Democrats did their job all too well in convincing mentally ill people that words are violence. The truly disturbing and horrifying part is that many of these same crazies are teaching our children.

