‘Monstrous’: Dave Rubin Calls Out Stephen King’s Ghoulish Post About Charlie Kirk

Stephen King long ago seemed to morph into one of the ghastly characters from his own horror books. He proved that again after Charlie Kirk’s tragic assassination.

King falsely accused Kirk of wanting to kill homosexuals, after which Dave Rubin, who is legally “married” to a man, dismantled King’s hateful and mendacious assertion.

Fox News’s Jesse Watters posted, “Charlie Kirk was not a ‘controversial’ or ‘polarizing’ man. Charlie was a PATRIOT. THIS is a turning point and we all need to turn in the right direction. Rest in peace, my friend.” King responded sneeringly, “He advocated stoning gays to death. Just sayin’.”

Rubin was furious at the outrageous accusation against Kirk. “Hey @StephenKing, you are more monstrous than any of the characters you ever came up with,” he slammed the famed horror author and woke propagandist.

“Charlie was never anything but kind to me and my husband. We broke bread many times, and he never treated us with anything other than respect. He even came to our house not too long ago and plot twist, didn’t throw rocks at us. Write about that sometime, you hack,” Rubin ended.

It is incredibly irresponsible for King to do this because such rhetoric is what inflames violence against people like Kirk. By telling lefty transgenders, homosexuals, and college students that everyone on the right is an evil Nazi fascist who practically drinks the blood of Gazan children and wants to torture LGBTQ people to death, they ensure that murders happen.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) was even more outraged than Rubin. “Please share if you agree that the estate of Charlie Kirk should sue Stephen King for defamation over this heinously false accusation,” Lee wrote on X. “He’s crossed a line[.] It will prove costly.” Lee repeated his accusation in a separate post: “It’s a statement made with reckless disregard for the truth. You should get sued for everything you’re worth over this.”

Sebastian Gorka was equally disgusted. “You decrepit liar. Show us when Charlie ever said that,” he challenged King. “When you can’t, publicly apologize to his widow Erika, and Charlie’s children. But you can’t, can you, because you are a soulless ghoul who believed pouring your perversions into ‘novels’ would help you. It won’t.”

School superintendent Joel M. Petlin used Kirk’s own words to show how pathetic King was being. “Charlie Kirk might as well have been talking directly to @StephenKing when he wrote this 9 years ago,” he said, sharing a screenshot of Kirk’s comment, “You can tell a lot about a person by how they react when someone dies.”

That is true, and leftists have definitely shown us all the ugliness of their ideology with hundreds if not thousands of posts gleefully celebrating Kirk‘s death and calling for the assassination of other prominent conservatives like Matt Walsh and Ben Shapiro. This is no longer a political divide but a massive and increasingly dangerous moral divide.

