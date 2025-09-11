Trump to Award Charlie Kirk Presidential Medal of Freedom Posthumously

President Donald Trump will award America’s highest civilian honor posthumously to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Trump made his announcement about the Presidential Medal of Freedom as part of his 9/11 commemoration speech today. The president praised Charlie Kirk as “a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people.” He has yet to determine the date of the ceremony honoring Kirk.

During his brief tribute to Kirk at the 9/11 commemoration, Trump assured the audience, “Our prayers are with his wonderful wife, Erika, and his beautiful children, fantastic people they are. We miss him greatly.”

Kirk’s legacy will live on, Trump stated. “Yet I have no doubt that Charlie's voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on. I'm pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The date of the ceremony will be announced, and I can only guarantee you one thing, that we will have a very big crowd.”

Kirk was perhaps more responsible than anyone else for increasing conservative affiliation and the popularity of patriotic beliefs among young Americans, especially college students. His emphasis on civil debate and discourse, along with his huge events featuring popular speakers and entertainers, proved very effective in reaching a demographic that has long been dominated by leftists.

Whether through his show, his events, his debates, or his election outreaches, Kirk made a significant impact on America, particularly ahead of the last election. Donald Trump especially outperformed expectations among Gen Z male voters, for which we can thank Kirk and those who worked with him. It is fitting, therefore, that Kirk should receive national recognition upon his assassination.

Trump was also the person who confirmed yesterday, amidst conflicting reports, that, tragically, Kirk had died of his injury: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

He subsequently issued a proclamation:

As a mark of respect for the memory of Charlie Kirk, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, September 14, 2025. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Kirk accomplished a great deal during his short life. He was a patriot who ultimately sacrificed his life fighting for America.

