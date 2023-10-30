Court-Ordered Murder: UK Court Rules Girl Must Abort Baby She Wants to Keep

A UK judge just ruled that an 11-year-old pregnant rape victim has to abort her baby…even though both the girl and the girl’s mother want to keep the baby. This is government-mandated murder, and it is terrifyingly similar to the eugenics rhetoric of the 19th and 20th centuries that led to thousands of forced sterilizations.

The 11-year-old was impregnated through rape, according to Live Action on Oct. 25. What is so particularly disturbing is that the UK court wants to violate the girl’s bodily autonomy just as much as the rapist did. Leftists screech that it’s a woman’s body, a woman’s choice to kill her baby—until the mother wants to keep the baby, when it’s no longer her body and her choice? Not only the girl but the girl’s mother wanted to keep the baby, and yet the judge is forcing them to kill their child/grandchild—while implying in her comments that she thought the court, not the parent, should have control over the girl’s fertility and bodily autonomy! The judge actually mourned the fact that there was no guarantee the girl would be forced to have a birth control implant, as if the court has any right to control the girl’s fertility. Are we returning to the same eugenics that led ultimately to forced sterilizations of thousands in the U.S. and elsewhere, and then the Nazi Holocaust?

The court also was lying when it said the abortion would be in the girl’s “best interests.” Abortion does damage to the mothers too, and particularly to rape victims, since it adds a second trauma on top of the first trauma. In 2011, psychologist Dr. Priscilla Coleman cited multiple studies to argue that abortion is tied to an increased risk of mental health problems. A 2019 study found that women who get abortions have a higher risk of depression—even if the pregnancies were unwanted. Most importantly, in September 2022, LifeNews cited evidence from “doctors, researchers, counselors and victims of sexual abuse” that abortion just adds to the trauma of rape victims. Women, especially teens, who get abortions are more at risk of suicide, self-harm, PTSD, and trauma—even for years afterwards.

Most telling of all, according to Human Life International in 2022, “nearly 80% of rape victims who had an abortion later regretted their decision. By contrast, more than 80% of women who did not abort after rape were happy that they had continued the pregnancy.” Yet the UK court is forcing the 11-year-old mother into this heart-breaking regret.

“She became pregnant after being raped by a 14-year-old she met on the internet when she was aged 10, on the 18th or 21st of May 2023,” London High Court judge Emma Arbuthnot said, according to Live Action. “She was raped by another 14-year-old boy on the 11th of June 2023, but he did not make her pregnant.” The judge added that a health board requested “declarations that a termination of pregnancy would be in her best interests.” But the girl, called only “AZ,” and her mother reportedly didn’t want an abortion!

Arbuthnot’s own ruling admitted, “When the many risks of continuing with the pregnancy were explained to her, AZ said she was ‘happy’ to be pregnant and wanted to continue with it. She said it made her feel ‘special’. The mother supported AZ’s position.” But the all-wise woke elites swooped in to inform AZ she wasn’t old enough to know what’s good for her (forget the mother altogether). If AZ had been seeking a sex change operation, the leftists would likely consider her old enough to decide to mutilate herself. But because she wants to give life to her baby, she’s “too young” and the court must decide to kill her baby.

“Her views involved ‘naive magical thinking’ in her approach to the pregnancy,” Arbuthnot asserted. “She lacked the intellectual development and capacity to process the complexity of the decisions that had to be made and her emotional investment in one outcome was clearly clouding her judgement. An important factor in AZ’s decision-making was that the birth of a child would ensure she would not have to return to school.” It doesn’t matter, you bloodthirsty Karen—it’s none of your d*mn business if AZ and her mother want to keep the baby. Who made Arbuthnot the arbiter over life and death? And, again, AZ’s mother supported keeping the baby. So much for parental rights.

Speaking of no parental rights, the court was highly discontented that there are as yet no definite plans to sterilize AZ temporarily, as if she were a dog. “The mother made the telling point to the social worker that there was a risk that if AZ’s pregnancy was terminated, she would just go out and become pregnant again,” Arbuthnot announced. “For some reason the parents do not appear to be able to prevent this. The risks of another pregnancy are obvious but there is no application for a declaration that an implant should be inserted against AZ’s will. Instead, it is hoped that AZ may well agree to this.” Because birth control supposedly solves all the emotional and physical damage that could happen from rape?

The West is becoming disturbingly more like Communist China, which forcibly aborted millions of women’s babies…and now finds itself at a crisis where there’s no women for Chinese men to marry, leading to abusive sex slavery. When judges can decide that parents have no right to make decisions for their children, and mothers’ own babies can be killed against their will, everyone should start worrying.