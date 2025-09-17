Kimmel Claimed That Trump Mourning Kirk Was Like Crying for a Goldfish

Hey, Disney, you need to fire some more hateful propagandists at ABC.

If Charlie Kirk had survived, he could have taken numerous so-called journalists to court for slander. But because Charlie was assassinated, the Pravda stooges of the mainstream media feel safe in outright lying about Kirk and his allies. Just look at the reprehensible mockery of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who really ought to join his former rival Stephen Colbert in the dustbin of history.

Tyler Robinson was in a romantic relationship with a male transgender and ranted furiously to family about LGBTQ “rights” and his hatred for Charlie Kirk. A high school friend remembered that Robinson was most definitely a leftist, in fact, that he was the only member of his family who was distinctly left-leaning politically. FBI and Utah officials confirmed via testimony from family and information Robinson himself posted that Robinson had leftist opinions. Yet Jimmy Kimmel blatantly lied on ABC, trying to blame Trump supporters for the killing and claiming that Robinson was MAGA.

Jimmy Kimmel compares President Trump mourning Charlie Kirk to a 4-year-old mourning a gold fish.



This is the guy that literally cried after President Trump won in 2024, btw. pic.twitter.com/sca7MSNB1w — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 16, 2025

Kimmel sneered, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

The late-night host then went on to make fun of Donald Trump for his various responses to the assassination of Kirk, which included flying flags at half-staff. Trump is also set to speak at Kirk’s memorial Sunday in Arizona. “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of somebody he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, okay?” Kimmel chortled.

It is somewhat mystifying that Democrats and their leftist minions want to claim on the one hand that Kirk was practically the ideological heir of Hitler and Mussolini. They also think that it was not a leftist who killed Kirk; it must’ve been a Republican. You would think that if they actually supported the violence against Kirk, as they seem to do, that they would be excited that a leftist murdered him. Yet they want it both ways. They want to celebrate violence and still claim that all the violence is coming from the right. I even had a deranged leftist tell me online that every shooter is a Republican, even though all political shooters and terrorists this year have been leftist, from the “Zizian” cult to Robert Westman to Tyler Robinson.

Speaking of awful takes from ABC, correspondent Matt Gutman had to apologize after he tried to turn alleged texts from Robinson admitting to the assassination, bragging about his weapon’s accuracy, and trying to hide evidence into a grand romantic melodrama.

WTF?!



ABC’s Matt Gutman says that the messages of the shooter confessing to the m*rder of Charlie Kirk were "VERY TOUCHING."



What about the confession of an alleged killer is "touching"???



Sickpic.twitter.com/cZb5uOHern — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 16, 2025

The text exchange between Robinson and the transgender roommate “was very touching in a way that many of us didn't expect,” Gutman declared Tuesday. “A very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him ‘my love.’ And ‘I want to protect you, my love.'” Gutman is so radically pro-LGBTQ that he turned a murderous confession into a tranny love story. Gutman subsequently expressed regret for his comments following backlash.

Fewer and fewer Americans watch these mainstream media shows, but the hosts still pull massive paychecks, win prestigious awards, and bask in the glow of other celebrities’ and reporters’ admiration. It’s sickening.

