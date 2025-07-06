NYT Whitewashes Trans Terror Cult as ‘Philosophy Nerds’

The New York Times is shedding tears over the fact that the leader of “a highly cerebral, extremely online group of tech and philosophy nerds dedicated to improving the world through logical thinking” was denied bail and vegan jail food. What they gloss over is that the individual in question also headed up a transgender terrorist cult implicated in multiple brutal murders.

It’s not exactly surprising that the leftist New York Times is attempting to defend an accused terrorist, considering its ongoing love affair with American leftist rioters, illegal alien criminals, and Gazan jihadis. But the new puff piece on Jack “Ziz” LaSota, implicated in a series of assaults and murders, starts off embarrassingly dishonest even for them. The Times hysterically wails that “Ziz” spoke “haltingly in a weak voice, but interrupted the judge repeatedly.” At one point, this mentally ill monster cried out, “I might starve to death if you do not intervene.”

The Times does dismissively note that “Ziz” had “skipped bail once before while being held in connection with a murder in Pennsylvania” and led an “extremist group.” But the outlet immediately countered that the criminal was a “minor celebrity” among those “deeply concerned with whether artificial intelligence will overtake the world and destroy humanity.” The incidental detail being that the “Zizian” cult apparently decided to destroy humanity first.

This is how the Times lies about the leader of that mostly trans group accused of murders. (Hint: Not a she.) Gift link below: — Dan Gainor (@dangainor ) Jul 5, 2025

Andy Ngo provides some background information on Jack LaSota here:

After years on the run after faking his death, the leader of the trans terror cult linked to six violent deaths was finally arrested. How did the arrests happen and will a judge lower Jack "Ziz" LaSota's bail again? Watch my video to learn about what happened: — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) Feb 17, 2025

As you continue to read from the Times below, remember that LaSota is a biological male with a string of crimes, including gun charges, behind him. No matter what he calls himself, or what New York Times calls him, he is a terrorist brainwashed by radical leftist ideology. He is not a female philosopher oppressed by a cruel justice system.

But The Times twisted the main facts whenever possible. LaSota is part of the same movement that includes Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, the Times tried to argue. But at last even the Times had to admit some truths of the case:

Ziz, who is transgender, started as a typical Rationalist — a geeky optimist hoping to save the world — but turned toward an ultraradical strain of the philosophy. She [note: actually he] wrote favorably of violence, said she was willing to sacrifice everything to achieve her goals and considered A.I.’s threat to humanity “the most important problem in the world,” she once wrote. Now six people are dead, landing her and several friends and allies, known as the “Zizians,” in jail, awaiting trial. Many Rationalists worry that their community will be tinged by association with a group that, while not convicted of anything, has been compared in the press to the Manson family. Ziz is not charged with carrying out any of the killings — a landlord in the Bay Area, the parents of one of the Zizians in Pennsylvania and a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont — but prosecutors suggest that she was the force behind the violence, which also claimed the lives of two Zizians. In addition to the Maryland counts, a federal grand jury indicted her in June on charges of possession of firearms and ammunition while a fugitive.

The admission of the Zizians’ horrific crimes came some eight paragraph breaks down in the piece. And since the article is deceptively titled “She Wanted to Save the World From A.I. Then the Killings Started,” it might take a bit of reading to realize the sad “transgender” with the weak voice who was denied bail is a soulless terrorist likely responsible for triggering the killings.

The Times does remember to say LaSota was homeschooled and claimed his religion was Sith, though. Clearly Star Wars and homeschool radicalized him — not the trans ideology. The Times did admit the Zizian cult was made up of LGBTQ individuals who’d accuse critics of transphobia.

You can read more about the Zizians and their vicious assaults and murders on innocent people here and here. Certainly if you rely on the New York Times instead, you will have to do a lot more digging and sifting through the propaganda and pity parties to understand how truly evil LaSota and his fellow cultists are.

