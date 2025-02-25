Authorities Reportedly Charged Trans Terrorist Under False Name

Journalist Andy Ngo has revealed that a member of a now infamous transgender terror cult has been arrested and charged, but under a false name, apparently protecting the bloodthirsty radical.

A member of the violent transgender terror cult “Zizians,” two other members of which murdered Border Patrol officer David Maland in Vermont last month, has reportedly been charged under an incorrect name and birthdate. Ngo exposed the fraud on X and explained that he had tried to bring the serious errors to the attention of the proper authorities since the errors could potentially give the attempted assassin Tessa Berns an edge in her upcoming trial.

“Breaking: I name the real identity of arrested ‘Ziz’ terror cult member ‘Suri Dao.’ I've known the name for weeks and held back while seeking comment from prosecutors and the defense. Prosecutors charged her under the WRONG IDENTITY, and the defense will exploit that,” Ngo posted on X on Feb. 22. He had already shared Berns’s name and some details about her.

According to Ngo, Berns uses plural pronouns now and claims to be non-binary. “Weeks ago, I contacted the Solano County DA's office after my investigation led me to discover that Ziz trans terror member ‘Suri Dao’ was actually being charged under a fake identity and fake birthday — something her defense will exploit at trial to make jurors question if prosecutors have the right person over the 2022 attempted assassination of Curtis Lind and the killing of fellow ‘Ziz’ member Amir ‘Emma’ Borhanian,” Ngo explained.

Borhanian, a Google employee who had Antifa ties and repeatedly endorsed killing “Nazis,” was shot dead by octogenarian Curtis Lind, who was defending himself from a sword attack by Borhanian and fellow Zizians. While Lind survived being impaled and having his eye gouged out, the elderly man was subsequently stabbed to death, apparently by Zizians, according to Ngo. Borhanian was mourned by leftists as a supposedly innocent transgender victim of gun violence, and his family raised $20,000 on GoFundMe.

Ngo wrote of Borhanian’s fellow Zizian, “I can now confidently report that ‘Suri Dao’ is the alias of Tessa Berns, a 24-year-old female award-winning former child genius from Denver, Colo. Berns was adopted from China by a well-to-do white lesbian couple. As a teen, she was vocal about her support for open borders. She was awarded a full scholarship to attend Arizona State in 2019.” The woke mind sickness radicalized Berns.

Weeks ago, I contacted the Solano County DA's office after my investigation led me to discover that Ziz trans terror member "Suri Dao" was actually being charged under a fake identity and fake birthday — something her defense will exploit at trial to make jurors question if… pic.twitter.com/8eYq1s70O5 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 22, 2025

“When she was arrested over the deadly and violent attack, she gave law enforcement an alias,” Ngo continued. “Her family has been uncooperative in confirming Berns' identity to prosecutors.” But he says he has the receipts.

What makes this situation particularly difficult is that all “members of the ‘Ziz’ group use multiple aliases. Berns attempted to escape from custody and is being housed in a special medical ward,” Ngo added.

Berns, who has previously used both male and female pronouns, now identifies as a trans nonbinary and uses the pronouns “they/them.” A former alias she utilized was “Elizah.” Her lawyer has attempted, Ngo accused, to hide Berns’s real legal name from both the court and the prosecutors.

The journalist ended, “Berns' lawyer Brian Ford told me: ‘All I can offer you is what I have said before: I have only ever known my client to be Suri Dao. Other than that, I am sure that Suri would prefer not to be in the news at all. They are not overly involved in any of this.’”

Ngo has posted a number of revelations about the “Ziz” cult during January and February, detailing their terrorism and unhinged ideology.