Stephen Miller Accuses DC Police of Doctoring Crime Stats as Whistleblower Comes Forth

Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff, announced the exposure of a "massive scandal" involving the police in Washington, D.C., and said it "will all be brought to light."

Miller made his allegations at a White House press conference on Aug. 25, as the president signed new executive orders aimed at furthering the major crackdown on crime in the nation's capital.

Trump's executive orders end cashless bail in Washington, D.C., and order the Justice Department to criminally prosecute any individuals who burn the U.S. flag.

Miller accused the Democrat-run DC Metropolitan Police Department of extensively hiding and doctoring local crime statistics, even going so far as to report homicides as "accidents instead of murders."

He further revealed that a police whistleblower is offering proof that the department is cooking the books in order to prove that crime in Washington D.C. is "going down."

The whistleblower, Michael Pulliam, is a D.C. Metropolitan Police commander who is currently under investigation after being suspended for allegedly making changes to crime statistics in his district.

Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May, a week after he filed an equal employment opportunity complaint against an assistant chief, reported NBC 4 Washington.

Miller's accusations come in the wake of a Department of Justice investigation, led by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, into manipulation of crime stats by senior police officials and attempts by the DC Metropolitan Police to impede federal law enforcement efforts in the city.

The DC Metro Police is currently led by a police chief who apparently does not know what a "chain of command" is.

“We’re in the process of uncovering a massive scandal in Washington, DC with the doctoring of crime stats,” Miller said.

“When we ultimately share the results, it will stun you the extent to which, even though DC had the worst crime in America, honestly measured it dramatically understated how bad it was," he added.

"There are even accusations that murders and homicides were reported as accidents not murders. This is how severe the manipulation of the crime data has been in this city. It will all be uncovered and it will all be brought to light," Miller continued.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said that Congress also was investigating D.C. police over crime data manipulation allegations.

"A whistleblower with firsthand knowledge has told the Oversight Committee that the DC crime data is being wildly manipulated under orders from DC police leadership," Comer posted on X.

"D.C. police have a duty under federal and local law to accurately report crime to the public," Comer added.

The local police union admitted that false reporting is a regular occurrence and that local data cannot be trusted, as "police supervisors in the department manipulate crime data to make it appear violent crime has fallen considerably compared to last year."

Meanwhile, the mainstream media is being forced to admit that crime is dropping in the capital, since President Trump's federalization of the city's police department on Aug. 11 and the arrival of hundreds of National Guardsmen to hunt down out-of-control gangs and criminals.

According to Pirro, there have been more than 1,000 arrests since the federalization of Washington D.C. law enforcement two weeks ago.

"NO police officer working in the city can remember a time in their lives when there has been NO murders... President Trump has freed 700,000 people in this city who were living under the rule of criminals & thugs," Miller posted on X.

