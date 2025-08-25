ICE Arrests Kilmar Abrego Garcia Again

Last week, we brought you the news that a judge ordered authorities to release Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the MS-13 gangbanger who became the left’s cause célèbre because the media treated him like some random “Maryland man” whom the feds treated wrongly, rather than a dangerous illegal alien criminal.

On Friday, my colleague Matt Margolis reported:

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw, an Obama appointee, granted him release last month, though that release was delayed 30 days. According to Crenshaw, federal prosecutors and ICE had not sufficiently proven that he’s dangerous enough to be detained. If that doesn’t make your head spin, nothing will. Abrego’s immigration history is as messy as it gets. He entered illegally, won withholding of removal under an asylum loophole, and remained in Maryland with his wife and kids while ICE allowed him to do yearly check-ins.

We have good news regarding this case. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested Abrego Garcia again, and this time, it’s removing him far from American soil. From a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release:

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) arrest of a known MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, wife beater, and child predator, Kilmar Abrego Garcia. On August 25, ICE arrested Garcia—a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador—in Maryland. He is being processed for removal to Uganda.

Uganda? That sends a big message.

“Today, ICE law enforcement arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia and are processing him for deportation,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “President Trump is not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator, to terrorize American citizens any longer.”

The press release details some of Abrego Garcia’s crimes, which reveal that he isn’t some mere “Maryland dad” who deserves freedom. He is a criminal who must pay for his crimes and face justice.

My Townhall colleague Leah Barkoukis reports that “Abrego addressed a crowd of supporters before heading into the office, urging them to ‘keep fighting, praying, believing in dignity and liberty, not just for me but for all.’”

BREAKING: Abrego Garcia speaks at rally outside Baltimore ICE office before turning himself in. pic.twitter.com/ayrqabqitV — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 25, 2025

What about your victims, Kilmar? What about the dignity of your wife, whom you beat? What about the dignity of the minor from whom you solicited nude photos?

This administration is fighting for Americans, not for foreign nationals who wreak havoc on this country. President Donald Trump and Noem are looking out for the people who work hard, pay their taxes, and obey the law. It's far better than sharing margaritas with a criminal, like Democrats did.

Sending Abrego Garcia halfway across the world to face accountability for his crimes is a powerful signal that the administration means business. This is what I voted for.

