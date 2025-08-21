Vance in Georgia: Trump Team Has Your Back, Ossoff Doesn’t

Vice President JD Vance visited Peachtree City, Ga., just outside of Atlanta, on Thursday to tout the benefits of the One Big Beautiful Bill to hardworking Georgians. Vance spoke at a refrigeration manufacturing plant in front of an adoring crowd and some media figures.

Vance promoted the idea of American businesses hiring Americans and making it easier for companies to manufacture items in the U.S.:

We wanna make it easier to rely on our great American workers because we got a lot of them. American businesses ought to employ American workers. And we wanna make it harder to employ foreigners to take those jobs from the Americans who deserve them. And most importantly, if you're working hard every single day right here in the United States or if you're building a business right here in the United States, you ought to have a tax code that rewards you instead of punishes you. And that's what happened when we passed the Working Families Tax Cut just a couple of months ago. And of course, [Rep.] Brian Jack was a critical part of that. So you should be proud of your congressman. Now, what does this law mean for you? What this law means for you is that your take home pay is gonna go up over $10,000 over the next few years.

Vance talked about how eliminating taxes on tips will help single parents: “I had a single mom, and for a time, my mom worked at a restaurant. She waited tables like a lot of folks out there. And you know what we did in this new law? We said that if you're working hard and you're making your income via tips, we are not gonna tax tips anymore because we wanna give everybody out there that's working hard for those tips a little bit of relief.”

But Vance reserved his best zingers for radical leftist Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.). He brought out verbal daggers for the senator, who is up for reelection next year:

Now I am just a vice president. I'm just a lowly politician, but I'm gonna try my hand at prophecy today, ladies and gentlemen, because I see the future of the state of Georgia. And in about a year, you are not gonna be able to turn on the television without Senator Jon Ossoff pretending that he supported the Working Families Tax Cut, when in reality he voted against it. And I saw a TV clip of him today. You know why he said he voted against no taxes on overtime? You know why he said he voted against no taxes on tips? You know why he said that he voted to raise your taxes by the biggest amount in a generation in this country? Because he's allegedly worried about people getting kicked off their healthcare. Well, you know what? The president of the United States made a promise, a sacred promise that the only people who are gonna lose access to healthcare are illegal aliens who shouldn't be in this country to begin with. Because I happen to believe that Medicaid belongs to American workers and American families.

“So when you watch those TV commercials in a year, and Jon Ossoff, I tell you, he's gonna pretend to be a reasonable moderate,” Vance added later.

He asked why Ossoff voted against the One Big Beautiful Bill and all its protections for hardworking Georgians: “And the simple answer is, because John Ossoff, whatever he pretends to be in his television commercials, he doesn't give a damn about the Third District, and he doesn't give a damn about the people of Georgia, but we do, and we're gonna fight for you every single day.”

I’m so glad President Donald Trump and Vance are fighting for me. I’m glad a man like Mike Collins is running for the Senate to unseat Ossoff and fight for me. That’s what I voted for.

JD Vance came to Georgia and lit into Jon Ossoff — and you won’t see the corporate media cover it honestly. Vance laid out exactly how the Trump team is fighting for working families with real tax relief, while Ossoff voted against you and will spend next year pretending otherwise.

