Ossoff the Rails: DHS Fact-Checks Georgia Senator's ICE Abuse Claims

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) is at it again. He's dropped all pretense that he represents the people of the Peach State. He’s proving time after time that he only wants to push the left’s narrative, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is calling him out for it.

At the end of July, Ossoff released a report entitled “The Abuse of Pregnant Women & Children in U.S. Immigration Detention.” The senator claims that he has received 510 reports of “human rights abuse against individuals held in Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Bureau of Prisons (BOP), and Health and Human Services (HHS) facilities, county jails, and federal buildings across 25 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, at U.S. military bases (including Guantánamo Bay in Cuba and Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti), and on chartered deportation flights.”

“Credibly reported or confirmed events include deaths in custody, physical and sexual abuse, mistreatment of pregnant women, mistreatment of children, inadequate medical care, overcrowding and unsanitary living conditions, inadequate food or water, exposure to extreme temperatures, denial of access to attorneys, and family separations,” reads the introduction to the report.

DHS has responded to the senator’s claims with a blistering statement and fact check.

“Politicians stayed quiet as the Biden administration lost 450,000 unaccompanied migrant children and opened our border to terrorists and gang members. Yet now, these same politicians are peddling FALSE claims that rely on inaccurate reporting to score political points,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Senator Ossoff’s false allegations of subprime conditions have been debunked time and time again by DHS. ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] detention facilities have higher standards than most U.S. prisons that detain American citizens. All detainees are provided with comprehensive medical care, proper meals, and are given the opportunity to call their family members and attorneys. These false allegations are garbage and are part of the reason ICE agents are now facing a 1,000% increase in assaults against them.”

The DHS fact check dismantles many of Ossoff’s melodramatic claims. For starters, the senator claimed that DHS has impeded congressional oversight and site visits. The fact check points out that “Senator Ossoff has never been denied a tour or access to an ICE facility. The Senator's staff member has never been denied access to any ICE facilities and have [sic] been afforded tours to multiple locations. At no time during any ICE facility visits were any concerns or complaints raised to facility staff” (emphasis in the original).

Ossoff’s report also claims that children as young as age two are experiencing severe medical issues due to a lack of healthcare. DHS clapped back that illegals in ICE custody receive comprehensive screenings and regular medical, dental, and mental care, including 24-hour emergency services.

The report from Ossoff claimed that pregnant women were sleeping on floors and not receiving prenatal care. DHS answered, “Pregnant women receive regular prenatal visits, mental health services, nutritional support, and accommodations aligned with community standards of care. Detention of pregnant women is rare and has elevated oversight and review. No pregnant woman has been forced to sleep on the floor.”

Finally, Ossoff claimed that ICE has “denied” illegals “snacks and adequate meals.” (Snacks? Seriously?) DHS replied that the claim was an outright falsehood.

“Any claim there is a lack of food or subprime conditions at ICE detention centers are false,” DHS explained. “ICE has higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens. All detainees are provided with proper meals, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers. Meals are certified by dieticians.”

PJ Media reached out to Ossoff's office for comment, but we didn't receive a reply in time for publication. If we do hear from them, we'll update the story to include any statement or comment from the senator.

Jon Ossoff is only interested in parroting the far left’s narratives. He doesn’t care about the people of Georgia unless Georgians support his radical agenda. This is why we need to vote him out in 2026. Georgians, let's make it happen.

