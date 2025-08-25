Britain’s Newest Crisis: Too Many Patriotic Britons

On top of growing Islamification and accompanying antisemitism, decaying national defense, poverty-inducing "net zero" policies, the ruination of Doctor Who, and a whole host of other issues, Britain has yet another crisis that the government just can't seem to get a handle on.

Britons who still love their country and want to turn it around.

Can you imagine the nerve?

You might have already seen in the last week or two, Britons defiantly flying the U.K. Union Jack or England's St. George's Cross — only to have officials who seem to have no problem with displays of Palestinian or Pakistani pride take them down.

In fact, those displays sometimes come with a government seal of approval.

This one is from the Birmingham City Council:

UK’s second largest city, Birmingham, lights up public Library in green and white to mark PAKISTAN’S Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/nUmzJMGOGf — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 14, 2025

The country's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office got in on the action, too, wishing a "very happy Independence Day to Pakistanis in the UK, in Pakistan and around the world." The post on X included little emojis of the Pakistani and British flags, and can you guess without clicking through which one came first?

Flag order makes a statement...

Absolute state of this clown, going around with ladders taking down England flags!



Says putting up the St George's Cross, in England, is "fascism".pic.twitter.com/GoFlcLdvDm — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 23, 2025

...and so does pulling them down.

And Another Thing: The world was a better place when Britain imposed British notions of justice on Third World nations instead of importing Third World notions into Britain. Discuss.

According to the city's Wikipedia page, Birmingham, as of 2021, was 30% Islamic and 34% Christian, which might explain this BBC report on Friday:

Some residents have found the sudden appearance of St George's and union flags 'intimidating", a council has said. While many people were flying the flag to cheer on the Lionesses during the 2025 Euros, thousands more have appeared in towns and cities in England during August - many attached to lampposts. Leader of Dorset Council, Liberal Democrat Councillor Nick Ireland, described the movement as an "explosion of patriotism", but also said it was "naive" to suggest the emblems had not been "hijacked" by some far-right groups.

Want to take an ordinary, patriotic Briton and convince him he's a fascist? That's how you do it.

Want to convince the local Muslim population that they can bully Britons into giving up flying their own flags in their own country? Same trick.

Some Britons have had enough, and are raising — or making — flags wherever they're able.

Lads in Birmingham paint roundabouts with the St George's Cross after the Labour council tore their flags down. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/FwBiPIJLu3 — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) August 18, 2025

Then there are purely practical efforts like this one:

All we have to do is paint the St. George's cross inside potholes, and the council will fix them within 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/uTmtpVdkwh — We Stand United (@StandUnitedGB) August 19, 2025

Sorry, did I say "purely practical?" I meant to say, "half-practical, half-cheeky."

The deadly epidemic of [checks notes] waving the flag comes hard on the heels of protests at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex — where "migrants" were housed at taxpayer expense, and not without some inconvenience.

First, there was the migrant "charged with three sexual offences, harassment and inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity." And then this:

Mohammed Sharwarq, 32, a Syrian national living in the same hotel, has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of common assault, and four counts of assault by beating. A BBC report states that these offences are alleged to have occurred inside The Bell Hotel. Mr Sharwarq denied the claim of sexual assault, but admitted the non-sexual offences at a court hearing, according to a Sky News report.

The High Court put at least a temporary halt to the hotel's use as a migrant shelter.

Scenes like these are distressingly common in the postmodern United Kingdom — a country that could use a few more flag-waving patriots, and far fewer "migrants" acting like occupiers of a conquered nation.

