Britain’s Newest Crisis: Too Many Patriotic Britons

Stephen Green | 3:05 PM on August 25, 2025
Image prompted by VodkaPundit using a paid version of ChatGPT.

On top of growing Islamification and accompanying antisemitism, decaying national defense, poverty-inducing "net zero" policies, the ruination of Doctor Who, and a whole host of other issues, Britain has yet another crisis that the government just can't seem to get a handle on. 

Advertisement

Britons who still love their country and want to turn it around.

Can you imagine the nerve?

You might have already seen in the last week or two, Britons defiantly flying the U.K. Union Jack or England's St. George's Cross — only to have officials who seem to have no problem with displays of Palestinian or Pakistani pride take them down.

In fact, those displays sometimes come with a government seal of approval.

This one is from the Birmingham City Council:

The country's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office got in on the action, too, wishing a "very happy Independence Day to Pakistanis in the UK, in Pakistan and around the world." The post on X included little emojis of the Pakistani and British flags, and can you guess without clicking through which one came first?

Flag order makes a statement...

...and so does pulling them down.

And Another Thing: The world was a better place when Britain imposed British notions of justice on Third World nations instead of importing Third World notions into Britain. Discuss.

According to the city's Wikipedia page, Birmingham, as of 2021, was 30% Islamic and 34% Christian, which might explain this BBC report on Friday:

Advertisement

Some residents have found the sudden appearance of St George's and union flags 'intimidating", a council has said.

While many people were flying the flag to cheer on the Lionesses during the 2025 Euros, thousands more have appeared in towns and cities in England during August - many attached to lampposts.

Leader of Dorset Council, Liberal Democrat Councillor Nick Ireland, described the movement as an "explosion of patriotism", but also said it was "naive" to suggest the emblems had not been "hijacked" by some far-right groups.

Want to take an ordinary, patriotic Briton and convince him he's a fascist? That's how you do it. 

Want to convince the local Muslim population that they can bully Britons into giving up flying their own flags in their own country? Same trick.

Some Britons have had enough, and are raising — or making — flags wherever they're able.

Then there are purely practical efforts like this one:

Sorry, did I say "purely practical?" I meant to say, "half-practical, half-cheeky."

The deadly epidemic of [checks notes] waving the flag comes hard on the heels of protests at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex — where "migrants" were housed at taxpayer expense, and not without some inconvenience.

Advertisement

First, there was the migrant "charged with three sexual offences, harassment and inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity." And then this:

Mohammed Sharwarq, 32, a Syrian national living in the same hotel, has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of common assault, and four counts of assault by beating.

A BBC report states that these offences are alleged to have occurred inside The Bell Hotel.

Mr Sharwarq denied the claim of sexual assault, but admitted the non-sexual offences at a court hearing, according to a Sky News report.

The High Court put at least a temporary halt to the hotel's use as a migrant shelter.

Scenes like these are distressingly common in the postmodern United Kingdom — a country that could use a few more flag-waving patriots, and far fewer "migrants" acting like occupiers of a conquered nation. 

Recommended: Dank Gavin Takes the Fight to... Blue City Dems?

🚨 Cut Through the Noise 🚨

Get exclusive access to the sharpest columns, smart analysis, and insider conversations. VIP members get it all — and right now, it’s 60% off with promo code FIGHT.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

UNITED KINGDOM

Recommended

Dank Gavin Takes the Fight to... Blue City Dems? Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: Trump Is on a Roll, and Dems Are Morons for Not Enjoying It Stephen Kruiser
ICE Arrests Kilmar Abrego Garcia Again Chris Queen
Why Don't We Know What Caused the L.A. Fires? Victoria Taft
Instead of a Touchdown Answer, Dooley Runs Out of Bounds on Georgia's Heartbeat Bill Chris Queen
Pakistan-U.S. Relations: Geo-Economics Over Geo-Politics Uzay Bulut

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Ben Shapiro’s Take on 2028 Democratic Contenders — How Would You Rank the Field?
What the Kilmar Abrego Garcia Story Tells Us About the Left
When Conservation Circles Back: The Great White Surge in Maine and Beyond
Advertisement