Policeman Shot in Neck at ICE Facility

A police officer was shot in the neck on July 4 at a Texas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, as leftist violence against immigration officers continues to escalate.

The police officer was reported injured, but not killed by CBS News on July 5. The shooting occurred late on Independence Day at the Alvarado, Texas, ICE detention facility. Multiple suspects were taken into custody following the shooting, according to the outlet.

This latest shooting comes amidst continued leftist riots and attacks on law enforcement, as activists violently protest the Trump administration’s immigration law crackdown on foreign criminals. Democrat politicians fuel the violence by demonizing ICE and police, as they have for years, especially since the 2020 summer of love and mostly peaceful protests.

CBS News added some more details about the shooting, though the identities of the suspects remain unknown:

Just before 11 p.m., the Alvarado Police Department said it was called to the 1200 block of Sunflower Lane, outside the ICE Prairieland Detention Facility, on a report of a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they saw a person who appeared to be carrying a firearm, according to a news release. Alvarado police said that when one of the first responding officers tried to engage with the person, an unknown number of suspects opened fire. At least one bullet struck an officer in the neck, police said.

The policeman injured in the clash was treated at a Fort Worth hospital and subsequently released, which is excellent news.

CBS claimed that a “federal law enforcement source” had told the outlet a total of eight individuals were arrested, including many with body armor. The suspects reportedly launched fireworks as an apparent lure to draw law enforcement to the area where the shooting occurred.

The source told CBS News that early reports indicate that more than a dozen masked individuals dressed in black arrived at the Prairieland ICE detention facility late Friday night and vandalized vehicles and security cameras in the parking lot.

While the suspects’ identity is not public, Justice Department Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche posted online, “We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR, and are coordinating with the USAOs and our law enforcement partners. The Department has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible.”

The Portland incident, according to CBS, involved the arrest of three people who attacked law enforcement in the radical leftist Oregon city in June.

Democrats, including important elected officials such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, still brazenly break federal laws and target ICE officers and policemen. Cynthia Gonzalez, the vice mayor of the LA suburb Cudahy, went to a whole new level of crazy in June, as she asked in a video why street gangs had not tried to “help out and organize” violence against the “biggest gang there is,” meaning ICE.

