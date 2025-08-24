George Conway’s Trump Obsession Has Reached Full-On Lizard People Territory

I don’t know why anyone is giving George Conway a platform anymore, but for some reason he appeared on the latest episode of The Bulwark’s podcast. Naturally, he served up one of the wildest, most paranoid rants you’ll ever hear outside of an MSNBC broadcast.

He doesn’t have a shred of serious analysis left. All he’s doing now is spoon-feeding the anti-Trump crowd the junk they crave—cheap conspiracy fuel to prop up their endless fearmongering.

“If Donald Trump gets control of policing in the Capitol,” Conway warned ominously, “he wants complete control… think about the consequences.” Then he went full Hollywood thriller: If Trump had controlled the National Guard and the Metropolitan Police on January 6, Conway claimed, he would have “declared an emergency” and “never left” the White House.

Yes, really. In Conway’s fever dream, Trump was just a couple of cops short of declaring himself Emperor for Life.

Oh, but wait, it gets even nuttier.

Conway insisted that Trump’s supposed plan to expand control of D.C. policing is straight out of a dictator’s playbook. “If you wanna have a coup against the constitutional order, you wanna control the capital city,” he said, as though Trump is plotting like some cartoon villain. “And if he has control of the policing in the City of Washington, then… how do you stop him? Who’s gonna tell him to leave the White House?”

"If you want to have a coup against the constitutional order, you want to control the capital city. And if he has control of the policing in the city of Washington...Who's gonna tell him to leave the White House?"@gtconway3d joins JVL: pic.twitter.com/3t2sGc6Fav — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) August 22, 2025

The funniest thing about this is that I think he believes this nonsense.

Who’s gonna tell him to leave? How about the Constitution? The courts? Congress? The military? The millions of voters who would actually notice if a president decided to hang around indefinitely? Conway makes it sound like the only thing standing between democracy and Trump’s eternal reign is a few D.C. traffic cops.

This is where the Never-Trump crowd has ended up in 2025. They’ve traded in policy arguments for ghost stories around the campfire.

Seriously, Trump left office in 2021 despite the problems with the presidential election. He already had command authority over the military and National Guard. If Conway’s fantasy were even remotely tethered to reality, Trump could have done exactly what Conway describes back then. He didn’t. He left office peacefully, Joe Biden got sworn in, and life went on. The coup the left insisted was coming never came.

This isn’t legitimate analysis worthy of a national platform. It’s hysteria dressed up as serious commentary. And it’s proof that George Conway’s Trump obsession has eaten away at whatever credibility he once had. Conway has reduced doomsday prophet preaching to a cult of Never-Trump true believers who lap up every ridiculous scenario he conjures.

At this point, Conway sounds less like a lawyer and more like the guy in the diner warning everyone that the government is secretly controlled by lizard people. He’s lost it. Completely.

And it’s not even funny anymore; it’s just sad.

