‘I Am an American’: Armed Forces Celebrate July 4

Today is Independence Day, and our armed forces are proud of our nation’s past and optimistic for the future.

“I am an American.” As we enter America’s 250th year, under new leadership and with reawakened patriotism, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the courage of all those who put their lives on the line for freedom and against tyranny, and on all it means to be American. July 4th is our REAL “no kings” day (read the history of the Declaration here and here), and the various branches of our U.S. military posted their tributes to our Republic.

Advertisement

The U.S. Army — having just celebrated its own 250th birthday — is already gearing up for next year’s Independence Day and a quarter millennium of America’s existence. “We've proudly served this great nation for 250 years. 🇺🇸 Today, we celebrate 249 years of America's Independence! The countdown to @America250 begins NOW,” Army posted.

We've proudly served this great nation for 250 years. 🇺🇸



Today, we celebrate 249 years of America's Independence!



The countdown to @America250 begins NOW. #4thOfJuly #America250 pic.twitter.com/TNznEDcZLE — U.S. Army (@USArmy) July 4, 2025





Related: July 2: The First Independence Day

The Marine Corps, in usual gung-ho style, shared a video showing off Marine prowess and patriotism on the battlefield and the parade ground. “I am an American, fighting in the forces which guard my country and our way of life. I am prepared to give my life in their defense - Article I, U.S. Military Code of Conduct,” the Marines’ July 4 post began.

I am an American, fighting in the forces which guard my country and our way of life. I am prepared to give my life in their defense - Article I, U.S. Military Code of Conduct



Today, we celebrate 249 years of independence and the timeless ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit… pic.twitter.com/OdNYVoyIoy — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 4, 2025





The Corps continued, “Today, we celebrate 249 years of independence and the timeless ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness that continue to shape our great nation. Since before the nation's founding Marines have upheld these ideals around the world — serving with honor, courage, commitment, and an unwavering sense of duty. Today, we honor the freedom granted by those who have come before us and the nation we are proud to serve. Happy Birthday, America! 🇺🇸”

Advertisement

Read Also: July 4, 1776: The REAL ‘No Kings’ Day

The U.S. Navy was not behind hand in honoring the day, and it’s already sailing excitedly toward its own 250th birthday on October 13. “This #IndependenceDay, we celebrate the birth of our nation and 250 years of the U.S. Navy defending its freedom,” the branch posted, with images of fireworks over Navy ships and the Navy’s Blue Angels flying in formation over the Lincoln Memorial.

🇺🇸 This #IndependenceDay, we celebrate the birth of our nation and 250 years of the U.S. Navy defending its freedom.

Since 1775, your Navy has stood the watch—from seabed to space, delivering power for peace—always ready to fight and win alongside our Allies and partners. ⚓🗽… pic.twitter.com/6rNJMsDghg — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) July 4, 2025





It added, “Since 1775, your Navy has stood the watch—from seabed to space, delivering power for peace—always ready to fight and win alongside our Allies and partners. ⚓🗽 #Navy250 #July4th.”

The U.S. Air Force’s message was short and sweet:

Happy Fourth of July from freedom’s wingman – the U.S. Air Force! #FlyFightWin 🇺🇸 — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) Jul 3, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard joined the celebration:

Happy 4th of July! Today, we celebrate the birth of our nation and the freedoms we cherish. As defense of America starts at our border, the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard are applying our full range of capabilities to control, secure, and defend our maritime borders,… pic.twitter.com/rlTswrigrd — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) July 4, 2025

Advertisement

America’s newest branch, the Space Force, also reaffirmed dedication to the principles that inspired our greatest achievements in space:

Today, we honor the courage that launched our nation and fuels every mission to protect it.



Happy Independence Day from the U.S. Space Force. pic.twitter.com/bEeiac7bLJ — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) July 4, 2025





I personally salute my parents, my grandfather, my great-grandfathers, my brother, and all of my other family members and friends who have served in the U.S. military. Share your familial or personal military stories below and have a wonderful Independence Day!

Help us tell the truth about American history. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.