School District Admits It Crushed Christmas, Promoted Pride

A Washington school district was caught ignoring Easter, Christmas, and Hanukkah, even while aggressively promoting irreligious, invented secular holidays such as Pride Month.

Advertisement

A Peninsula School District parent wrote to the district accusing them of “selective celebration,” citing the U.S. Constitution and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, among other laws, to back up the argument. The “ideological promotion” of Pride Month was especially stark when compared to the silence about Judeo-Christian religious holidays, the parent found, according to Libs of TikTok.

Since the district made annual posts promoting “Pride Month” for all K-12 kids but no posts about major religious holidays, the parent argued a potential civil rights violation. “This sends a clear signal that some belief systems are worthy of celebration while others are omitted entirely,” the parent wrote.

Read Also: July 4, 1776: The REAL ‘No Kings’ Day

The school district, naturally, wasn’t interested. In fact, it made the outrageous and thoroughly false assertion that LGBTQ nonsense is “reality,” and therefore that pushing it is not ideological.

“Pride is a celebration of identities. Identity is a reality. It is not a principle, idea, or belief. Therefore, the recognition of Pride does not relate to ideological promotion,” the district claimed brazenly, per a screenshot shared by Libs of TikTok. “You indicate the district does not promote religious holidays on their social media platforms. This is correct. However, drawing comparison between the beliefs of a person or group and the reality of a person or group does not relate.”

Advertisement

Of course, “transgenderism” and all of its myriad attendant invented pronouns and “genders” is pure fiction, based on biological impossibility and extreme ideological bias. But what the school district really is admitting is that its administrators and educators’ belief system is anti-Judeo-Christian and pro-LGBTQ, and that only their belief system is allowed in their schools, despite the objections of parents who pay their incomes through taxes.

The school district continued by admitting the First Amendment does ban promotion of one religion over another in government institutions, but the district again denied that “Pride” is ideological. “Due to the fact that none of your arguments are supported by law, policy, order, or guidance, the district is closing your complaint,” the letter sneered. “This is the final decision of the district. Any person aggrieved by a final decision or order of a school official has the right to appeal that decision or order to the superior court of the county where the school district is located within 30 days of the decision or order.”

Libs of TikTok explained that the district’s woke bias extends far beyond social media posts:

Advertisement

On the district’s website, multiple statements reveal that the school is currently enforcing radical gender ideology policies through its “gender-inclusive schools” initiative. These policies promote gender ideology by forcing children to affirm pronouns and fake names, accept males invading female bathrooms, and watch as men beat women in their own sports.

“Separation of church and state” — a phrase that never appears in the Constitution — was never meant to keep Judeo-Christian religion out of the public square; the opposite is true. But it was meant to prevent such extreme and harmful discrimination as Peninsula School District displays.

Help us tell the truth about educational corruption. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.