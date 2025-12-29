MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 6:30 AM on December 29, 2025

Wow, what a Christmas.

Plus, this happened 20 years ago Sunday, if you can believe that.

I can't believe it. Although I do have various medical records, school schedules, and the liquor bill to prove it.

Kruiser and I are rested up and ready to roll into 2026 — and come in swinging.

You ready to join us?

See you at the usual time.

Stephen Green

