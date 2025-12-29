MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Wow, what a Christmas.

Plus, this happened 20 years ago Sunday, if you can believe that.

I can't believe it. Although I do have various medical records, school schedules, and the liquor bill to prove it.

Advertisement

Kruiser and I are rested up and ready to roll into 2026 — and come in swinging.

You ready to join us?

See you at the usual time.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 74% off promotion going on, what are you waiting for?