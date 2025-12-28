Accountability Knocking on the Left’s Door

A long freight train rolling down a steep hill feels unstoppable until a single switch sends it over to another track. Momentum carries weight, noise, and confidence, proving that one small change still redirects the whole line.

The Walz Reality Check

Poor Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. He finds himself sitting under a cloud that feels heavier than the facts underneath it. When looking at available records, even critics conceded a hard truth: there is no clear evidence to support a criminal prosecution.

For now.

Suspicion alone doesn't equal a case. The guys at Powerline make that point pretty clearly, something worth saying without hedging.

Let’s first dispose of any criminal issue. Elon Musk, in the tweet embedded above, urges that Walz be prosecuted. But there is no evidence that he, or other members of his administration, have committed crimes. Instead, they have perpetrated the dodge that has been a mainstay of the Democratic Party for going on 100 years: buying votes with other people’s money. They have pumped billions of dollars into Minnesota’s relatively small (100,000-150,000) and insular Somali community, and by doing so have created a solid and reliable voting bloc that has helped to swing one election after another their way. Why should they care if half or more of those billions of dollars were fraudulent? Criminal or not, the spending bought votes.

Admittedly, I've fallen away from reading PL for several reasons, but their reporting on the ongoing scandal isn't one of them. As John Hinderaker points out, justice requires proof, not vibes of partisan frustration. Any standard worth defending needs to be protected against prosecutions built on resentment rather than evidence.

I needed to get this caveat out of the way.

Ethics Still Matter When Charges Don’t

Legal innocence doesn't erase ethical failure; governors wield extraordinary authority over law enforcement, emergency powers, and political pressure. Decisions made in gray areas still leave evidence, while voters start paying attention when charges can't be brought up, when it appears illegal actions have taken place.

There's no public anger over the lack of indictment for Walz; it comes from watching unevenly applied standards. Aggressive investigations aim in one direction, while gentle restraint applies to the other; it's an imbalance that corrodes confidence faster than any acquittal ever could.

The Larger Pattern People Notice

Walz is just one piece of a broader puzzle that frustrates the public. Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) advanced claims for years that collapsed under scrutiny and faced zero professional consequences.

Now, he's looking at the possibility of mortgage fraud over claiming a majority residence in two states.

New York Attorney General Letitia James built a national profile over aggressive legal campaigns that raised ethical alarms among critics. Like Schiff, she's avoided professional accountability.

Also like Shiff, she's facing bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution, two felonies.

There, of course, are more. But these two youngsters have nothing on Bob Menendez, the former Senator. Menendez was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison, becoming the first member of Congress to be convicted of acting as a foreign agent.

These three clowns sharpened feelings of resentment, because equal standards can't appear only when corruption grows too large to ignore.

Why Walz Still Matters

Walz is important precisely because there's no criminal case. Instead, his situation tests whether political leadership demands more than merely staying within legal limits. He exemplifies the idea that power learns how far it can lean without tipping over.

Americans expect restraint, transparency, and humility, but when leaders treat authority like a legal chessboard rather than a public trust, credibility slowly drains away, even without indictments.

A Quiet National Relief

I know those of us on the right, and hopefully at least 30% of the left, are mighty relieved that Walz never sniffed the vice president's office. National office multiplies consequences while shrinking accountability. Unfortunately, Minnesota has to deal with the fallout on the local level, something the country avoided by a margin too close to realistically acceptable.

Future crises shape leadership selection long before any ballots get cast.

What Comes Next

Walz is running for a third term as governor, an enormous task in Minnesota politics. If he avoids charges, the story won't vanish; ethical judgment follows reputations longer than court records. If others face scrutiny later, precedent matters. Fairness demands patience and consistency, not selective outrage.

That train keeps on rolling, but switches remain, keeping the direction dependent upon choices.

Final Thoughts

Steel wheels carry momentum until pressure forces a change. Walz may never ace prosecution, and justice requires accepting such an outcome if evidence never arrives.

Ethics, however, still demand judgment. Accountability doesn't begin in courtrooms; it starts only when standards are evenly applied, regardless of party or power.

