BREAKING: Charlie Kirk’s Accused Shooter Is Charged

TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk’s accused shooter, Tyler Robinson, is charged in Utah with aggravated murder, which is a capital offense, among other crimes.

Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray announced the charges at a press conference Tuesday, first and foremost the murder charge that could bring the 22-year-old the death penalty, for which Gray says he will be filing a notice of intent. Thus, if convicted as charged and sentenced as Gray aims, Robinson will be executed.

Advertisement

Gray began by emphasizing what a tragedy Kirk’s death was for his wife, children, and other family and friends. He announced seven counts in all, and made it clear that the state of Utah is classifying the murder as a politically-fueled killing. Robinson is a leftist, according to family members and a high school friend, who was in a romantic relationship with a male transgender, according to FBI officials. Robison is accused of killing Kirk while Kirk was answering a question about transgender shooters at Utah Valley University for a crowd that included kids.

Below are the charges as listed by Gray:

Count one, aggravated murder, a capital offense for intentionally or knowingly causing the death of Charlie Kirk under circumstances that created a great risk of death to others. Count two, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, a first degree felony. The state is [examining] further alleging aggravating factors on counts one and two, because the defendant is believed to have targeted Charlie Kirk based on Charlie Kirk's political expression… Also charging defendant with count three, obstruction of justice, a second degree felony, for moving and concealing the rifle used in the shooting. Count four, obstruction of justice, a …a second degree felony for disposing the clothing he wore during the shooting. Count five, witness tampering, a third degree felony, for directing his roommate to delete his incriminating texts. Count six, witness tampering, a third degree felony, for directing his roommate to stay silent if police questioned him. And count seven, commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child, a Class A misdemeanor for committing homicide knowing that children were present and may have seen or heard the murder and did so based on Charlie Kirk's political expression. Also following the press conference, I am filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, and we'll have more details as they become available.

Here at PJ Media, we support law and order. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.